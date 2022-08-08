Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remanded in judicial custody, sent to Arthur Road jail
MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was sent to central Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail on Monday after the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court remanded him in judicial custody till August 22.
The enforcement directorate (ED) arrested Raut late in the night on July 31 in connection with the money laundering case involving the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Goregaon. He was initially remanded in ED custody for three days and later on August 4, his ED custody was extended to August 8.
On Monday, the special court remanded Raut in judicial custody after the agency produced him before the judge but did not seek his custody.
ED has alleged that the Sena spokesperson made huge cash payments to purchase 10 plots in Kihim village in Alibag, bought jointly in the names of his wife Varsha and Swapna Patkar. Swapna is the wife of Raut’s close associate Sujit, and her statement to the ED allegedly refers to cash payments to buy these plots in Alibag. On Saturday, ED officials also questioned Varsha for nearly 10 hours.
Also Read: Mapping Sanjay Raut’s plots in scenic Kihim
Raut has termed the ED’s actions against him as a “political witch-hunt” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre.
The money laundering case is based on a first information report (FIR) registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police in March 2018 against real estate company Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang, Guruashish Construction Pvt Ltd — a subsidiary of HDIL that undertook the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in Goregaon — and its director Pravin Raut, among others.
Guruashish Construction took up the project to redevelop Siddharth Nagar, popularly known as Patra Chawl, which was originally a barrack constructed by the British during the Second World War. The project involved the redevelopment of 47 acres in the heart of Goregaon in north Mumbai and the rehabilitation of the 672 tenants who lived in the 265-square-feet tenements in 16 old buildings.
ED alleged that Guruashish Construction sold the entire floor space index of the free sale component of the project to nine builders and collected ₹901.79 crore from them without constructing the rehab buildings and the MHADA portion. The developer also mobilised an additional amount of ₹138 crore from 458 flat buyers by launching a project at the site – thus taking the total proceeds of crime to ₹1,039.79 crore.
In 2011, around ₹112 crore was transferred from HDIL to the bank account of Pravin Raut, who in turn diverted parts of these funds to various accounts of his close associates, including Sanjay Raut and his wife Varsha.
The agency has claimed that ₹1.06 crore was moved from Pravin Raut to the bank accounts of the Shiv Sena leader and his wife. Besides, ED is also investigating ₹1.17 crore deposited in Varsha Raut’s bank accounts.
HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan, his son Sarang and Pravin Raut are already in jail in connection with this case.
-
"What if you are the mayor.." asks former Bengaluru top cop. Twitter responds
Bengaluru's best and brightest have been asked their plans for the city should they be elected a corporator or mayor in the forthcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) civic body polls. Karnataka will vote for a new government next year and the civic body election is widely seen as a key precursor to the 2023 exercise. A former Bengaluru police commissioner, the vice president of the state's Aam Aadmi Party unit and Bhaskar Rao received several responses. Some felt Bengaluru had more to worry about than traffic and potholes.
-
Shrikant Tyagi case: 6 cops suspended for ‘laxity’, complainant gets security
Six police officers were placed under suspension on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with a case involving Noida-based politician Shrikant Tyagi, who is accused of assaulting and abusing a woman resident at a housing society in Noida. Read 'Ashamed to say it's our govt': BJP MP video on Noida chaos tweeted by Congress Earlier in the day, a ₹25,000 reward was announced for information leading toTyagis arrest.
-
Corbett illegal tree felling case: FIR against Uttarakhand IFS officer, others
Uttarakhand vigilance department on Monday registered a case against Indian Forest Officer Kishan Chand, and others in a case related to illegal constructions and felling of trees in Corbett Tiger Reserve, said officials. The then divisional forest officer Kalagarh Tiger Reserve, Kishan Chand, was suspended in April this year and he retired on July 31. Vigilance officials added the FIR just mentioned the name of IFS officer as accused. Chand, however, refuted the allegations.
-
Bengaluru International Short Film Festival: Back in theatres & OTT till Aug 14
In good news for movie and short film buffs, the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) is back this year with a plethora of films competing in various sections. The festival began August 4 and will run till August 14. This is the 12th edition of the festival and will run across two venues - the Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy, and the Goethe-Institut, or Max Mueller Bhavan. Short films will begin screening August 11.
-
Thandas of Lambani tribes to get revenue village status: Karnataka Minister
The Karnataka government has decided to give 'Revenue village' status to the Thandas of 'Lambani' tribes and hamlets of 'Kurubas' so that they can avail themselves of the benefits of all government schemes. “We have decided to give Revenue village status to 3,526 'Thanda' and 'Kurubarahatti' belonging to Lambanis and other backward communities. Preliminary notification has been issued. Finally notification will come out later,” Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters on Monday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics