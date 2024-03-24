Shiv Sena’s Adhalrao Patil to join Ajit Pawar-led NCP on March 26

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader and former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil is set to join the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on March 26. Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare confirmed the development on Saturday. Patil will be NCP’s candidate from Shirur Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming general elections scheduled from April 19. Pune, India - March 12, 2018: MP Shivajirao Adhalrao patil in Pune, India, on Monday, March 12, 2018. (HT PHOTO)

The decision was taken in a meeting held by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar at his official residence ‘Devgiri’ on Saturday. The meeting was called to bring consensus among the party leaders especially from Pune who were opposing Adhalrao Patil’s induction in the party. Ajit Pawar explained to them the significance of the decision and why it is pertinent as an alliance partner, the party insiders said.

The state cooperation minister Dilip Walse Patil and party MLAs such as Dilip Mohite Patil, Atul Benke and Chetan Tupe were present for the meeting. Mohite Patil was strongly opposing Adhalrao Patil’s entry in the party. It took several meetings for the party leadership to get him convinced. Significantly, Walse Patil and Adhalrao too don’t see eye to eye.

“Adhalrao Patil will be inducted in the NCP with much fanfare on March 26,” Tatkare announced.

“The decision on his induction indicates itself the reason behind it. We cannot say it in so many words because the discussion on seat sharing among the three ruling parties is still going on and is likely to be finalised by this evening,” he informed when asked about Adhalrao Patil’s candidate from Shirur seat.

With the decision it is clear that Adhalrao will contest elections against Sharad Pawar led NCP’s candidate Amol Kolhe, who is also a sitting member of Parliament from the constituency that falls in western Maharashtra region.

Adhalrao Patil is a two-term Shiv Sena MP from Shirur. He shifted his loyalty to chief minister Eknath Shinde during the split in the party two years ago. He was defeated by Kolhe in the last general elections. On the other hand, Kolhe chose to remain loyal with the NCP founder Sharad Pawar and will be their candidate from Shirur seat which NCP (SP) is likely to get as a MVA ally.

“By throwing a challenge to defeat Kolhe, the deputy chief minister made the Shirur election a prestige issue but the party did not have a strong candidate to contest. Consequently we have to import Adhalrao Patil from CM Shinde led Shiv Sena for the polls,” said a party insider.

Adhalrao Patil said he would contest the election as a Mahayuti candidate. “The three ruling parties have decided to get PM Modi elected third time with a record 400 plus seats. To achieve the milestone we have decided to shun all the differences and took a decision with unanimity,” he revealed.