Assault on BMC official: Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab gets pre-arrest bail

A special MP/MLA court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab and six other party members in connection with a case registered against them for allegedly assaulting an assistant engineer with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). HT Image

Special judge R N Rokade granted pre-arrest bail to Parab, Sneha Satam, Deepak Bhutkar, Dinesh Kubal, Sandeep Shivalkar, Chandrashekhar Waingankar and Hari Shastri on furnishing a personal bond of ₹15,000 each with one surety in the same amount.

All of them have been ordered to cooperate with the investigating officer and have been restrained from directly or indirectly making any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case.

According to police, Parab along with several Sena (UBT) members took out a procession on June 26 to the H East ward office in protest over demolition of a shakha at Nirmal Nagar in Bandra East. A delegation led by Parab, a former transport minister, went to meet assistant commissioner Swapnaja Kshirasagar.

Parab demanded to know which civic official had carried out the demolition of their shakha and how the official could damage photos of party founder Balasaheb Thackrey and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, police officials said.

When Ajay Patil, an assistant engineer, was identified as the man who led the team of civic workers to pull down the shakha, he was assaulted by Sena (UBT) members, a complaint filed at Vakola police station said and added that Parab also threatened him that he would be thrashed if he stepped out of his home.

A video of the incident has gone viral.

On June 27, a case against Parab and others was registered under section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Four Sena (UBT) members were arrested.

Apprehending arrest, Parab approached the sessions court the next day. In his anticipatory bail plea, Parab said that due to the current political situation in the state, Sena (UBT) was being targeted by rival political parties and he was falsely implicated in the case.

