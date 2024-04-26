Shiv Sena (UBT) moots fin centre in city, research wing and sops for farmers

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday unveiled the party’s manifesto for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls at a press conference at his residence ‘Matoshri’ in Mumbai. HT Image

Titled ‘Vachan Nama’, the manifesto promises a new financial centre in Mumbai, waiver of goods and services tax (GST) on the agricultural products such as seeds and fertilizers, promotion of environment-friendly industries, and a cap on the price of five essential goods for the next five years.

“We will not ill-treat any state in country but will stop the loot of Maharashtra which has been going on since the past few years,” Thackeray said while releasing the manifesto on the eve of the second phase of the election. Among the eight seats going to the polls on Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting from Buldhana, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli and Parbhani. Barring the last seat, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates are up against candidates of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in all constituencies. The party did not contest any seats in the first phase held on April 19.

“We will amend the rules and regulations for GST in consultation with experts like economist Vijay Kelkar, who introduced the concept but has objected the current structure. We will end tax terrorism in the country,” said Thackeray.

Welfare of farmers was another key focus in the manifesto. Thackeray said that if voted to power, Shiv Sena (UBT) would abolish GST on agricultural products like seeds and fertilisers to reduce the production cost of farmers and revise the criteria for crop insurance so that farmers get fair compensation. “A new research wing will be set in the agriculture department to provide guidance to farmers about which crops they ought to grow in the subsequent season and the rates for such crops in national and international markets.” said Thackeray.

He also promised to create jobs at the district level and bar industries that could have a detrimental impact on the environment. “We will not allow projects like Barsu (oil refinery) and Jaitapur (nuclear power plant) which are harmful to the environment but will encourage environment-friendly industries to expedite sustainable development,” he said.

Thackeray promised to grant classical status to Marathi if voted to power. He also spoke about the need for job creation for the youth, strengthening of public health, two other important issues addressed in the manifesto.