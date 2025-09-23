Shivaji Park Durga pandal uses Op Sindoor theme

MUMBAI: The Bengal Club at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, has planned to pull out all the stops to celebrate its 90th Durgotsav from September 27 to October 2. Known for its rich legacy, the Club’s Durga Puja is a hallmark event in Mumbai’s festive calendar, attracting lakhs of devotees and cultural enthusiasts from all communities. Around 8 lakh devotees are expected to grace the pandal this year. Mumbai, India. Sep 22, 2025 - Preparations for the Bengal Club's Durga Utsav at Shivaji Park in Dadar. This year, the Bengal Club is celebrating its 90th Durga Puja. Mumbai, India. Sep 22, 2025 (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Amidst grandeur and devotion, the pandal will be themed Operation Sindoor, as a tribute to the bravery of Indian soldiers for carrying out precision missile strikes in Pakistan and PoK, following the killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam on April 22. A themed pandal is in keeping with tradition followed across West Bengal.

Designed by Bollywood art director Nilesh Choudhuri, who took over the reins after the passing of award-winning art director Nitin Desai, the pandal will portray scenes from military operations, with installations including cannons, cut-outs of soldiers and symbolic depictions of valor.

A special light and sound show, complete with sirens and simulated blackouts, will draw visitors into the story. “Operation Sindoor is our homage to the armed forces. We want to create awareness and respect for their sacrifice. This theme is akin to what Durgotsav stands for -- vanquishing evil,” said Joy Chakraborty, spokesperson for the Bengal Club.

Proceeds from the event will go towards CRY and NGOs that help families of martyred soldiers, underlining the club’s commitment to social responsibility.

Throwing light on the growth of the club, Prasoon Rakshit, its media coordinator, said, “When Durga Puja began at our club, the idol was only five feet tall. Today, it stands at 19 feet, making it the tallest in the city. Our practices are rooted in the past – the puja is performed strictly according to the original rituals and timings. Ganga jal is brought from the Hooghly river, and the idol, made from river clay near Kumartuli, Kolkata, is eco-friendly.”

The idol has been sculpted by an artisan from Matunga for generations, in the spirit of Kumartuli. Traditional dhakis (drummers) will arrive from West Bengal, and the dhunuchi dance -- a ritualistic offering of oil lamps and incense -- will be performed daily throughout the festival.

Among the most sacred traditions observed is the Kumari Puja, which will take place on Navami. This year, a five-year-old girl, Shrii Bannerjee, has been selected after a careful six-month vetting process.

“The Kumari must come from a pious, cultured family and must be sanskari. Applications are submitted by parents and scrutinized by our managing committee’s selection committee,” explained Rakshit. “The chosen Kumari is dressed in a saree, carried in the lap, and worshipped as Devi Ma. She then blesses the devotees.”

On Dashami, the celebration will culminate with the vibrant and inclusive Sindoor Utsav, where women from across communities will smear each other with vermilion in a joyous farewell to the Goddess. Another key moment in the festival will be the Sandhi Puja, performed at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami, a spiritually significant and visually powerful ritual that marks the slaying of Mahishasura by Goddess Durga.

In honour of its milestone year, the Club is introducing several new attractions. The pandal, spread over 10,000 square feet, will also have a food court and an exhibition hall, showcasing Bengali handicrafts and regional delicacies.

The festivities will be inaugurated on September 27 at 7 pm by Ashish Shelar, minister for culture and information technology.

Rakshit added, although the celebrations have grown over a period of time, “the club does not encourage flashy, filmy performances or celebrity gimmicks, choosing to stick to the timeless traditions of our ancestors”.

Vikhroli Durga Puja turns 60

Meanwhile, this year, the Vikhroli Bengali Association is celebrating 60 years of Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs. What began as a modest initiative by a few community members has grown into one of the city’s most beloved cultural events, rooted in tradition, service and inclusivity.

Through the six days of festivities, the pandal will welcome thousands of visitors, illuminated by the dazzling lights akin to Chandannagar. This year’s theme draws inspiration from traditional Alpona art – similar to rangoli in craft but created from rice flour slurry.