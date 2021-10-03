Sindhudurg airport: Tickets’ sale on for 2022 Ganeshotsav

After Sindhudhurg’s Chipi airport received Aerodrome Licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last month, flights bookings from Mumbai have begun. Air India, via its portal, has opened bookings between the two airports for Ganeshotsav next year even before the airport is operational. Commencing flight operations from Chipi airport is one of the targets highlighted by civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Air India’s regional arm, Alliance Air, will operate daily direct air services to the newly-constructed Sindhudurg airport from Mumbai, starting October 9, making it the first domestic carrier to launch operations to the greenfield airport in the Konkan region.

A one-way lowest air ticket fare from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Chipi airport for August 18, 2022, costs ₹1,890. The airline, however, has announced an all-inclusive inaugural fare of ₹2,520 for the Mumbai-Sindhudurg flight and ₹2,621 for Sindhudurg-Mumbai services.

Mumbai sees a good number of travellers visiting Konkan before or during the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival and it is expected that the route will bloom during this period.

Alliance Air flight 9I661 that is said to depart from Mumbai at 11.35am will arrive at Sindhudurg at 1pm and the return flight, 9I662, will depart from Sindhudurg at 1.25pm and arrive in Mumbai at 2.50pm.

“Operations from Chipi airport have been delayed for years. Though the government has announced to commence the operations from this month and the airline too has begun advance bookings, it is important to stick to this deadline and begin operations, unlike previous several occasions,” said an industry expert who did not wish to be named.

“Taking advance booking for next year’s festive season is a positive sign, however, people might be sceptical about booking tickets for that period this early.”