Sion ROB reconstruction delayed for seven months by BMC plot, public toilet block

MUMBAI: For seven months now, a vital road connecting parts of Central Mumbai has been disrupted after the closure of the Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB). The British-era ROB, which is partially demolished, is to be rebuilt but has been delayed for several reasons. Mumbai, India. Mar 01, 2025: Public Toilet on Sion bridge outside Sion Station. Sion Railway Over Bridge (ROB), is currently under construction. The 112-year-old British-era Sion Railway Over Bridge (ROB) closed for traffic movement last year on August 1, 2024. Mumbai, India. Mar 01, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The four main causes of the delay, as claimed by Central Railway (CR), are five trees, a toilet block, power cables and a building allegedly leased by the BMC, which it is expected to clear and hand over to the rail authorities, which would speed up the demolition and rebuilding of the ROB.

The five trees, on either side of the barricaded portion of the ROB, which was closed to vehicular traffic last August, are along the pathway leading to Sion railway station. The reconstruction has also slowed down on account of the toilet block on the west side of the station, which has barricades around it but is operational.

When questioned, a member of the NGO that has run the toilet block for 15 years, claimed that it was unnecessarily being blamed for the delay when, in effect, it was the demolition work of the railways that was progressing very slowly. “We have asked for a space to relocate,” he said.

Sources in CR said that the relocation of the toilet block was under process, for which they had held a meeting with the BMC. “We are looking at dismantling this toilet block in the next two to three days,” said a CR official, adding that it was difficult to move in the heavy machinery and equipment needed for the bridge’s construction since the toilets blocked the approach road to the ROB. The official said that the five trees too would soon be chopped.

On the plot of land adjacent to the ROB which has allegedly been leased by the BMC and is yet to be vacated, CR sources said that some families were residing on this plot, which needed to be cleared and transferred to the railways. Unless this plot is made available, an alternative 3.5-metre-wide pedestrian FOB cannot be constructed. The new FOB is essential for the demolition of the remaining portion of the ROB, which is being heavily used by pedestrians. There is also a public underpass below the ROB ramp where piling work is going on.

Another reason for the delay is the shifting of the electric cables, distribution panel box and other electrical wires, which the BEST is carrying out. Sources in the BEST Undertaking said that diversion of cables and trenching works was underway, and it would take seven to ten days to shift the cables. There is also a drainage line and water supply lines along the footpath that need to be shifted.

With the closure of the bridge connecting the east and west parts of Sion, there is significant traffic congestion on the roads leading to Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dharavi, Sion and Kurla. The project entails two separate phases: demolishing the old British-era bridge and constructing a new bridge by placing new iron girders.

The bridge was closed in August last year in order to lay the fifth and sixth rail lines between Kurla and Parel. The demolition is expected to take two months more while the new bridge will be rebuilt in another 18 months. The new bridge will have an increased span of 49 metres, up from the current 30 metres, while its width will remain at 29 metres.