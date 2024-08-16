Smart meter installations dip after consumers complain of inflated bills

Mumbai: Multiple complaints of inflated electricity bills following the installation of smart meters in the island city has resulted in a sharp drop in the number of daily installations. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), which bagged the contract to install smart meters for 1.05 million Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) consumers in the Colaba to Sion/ Mahim belt, has been installing only 250-300 meters per day, said BEST sources. The company has the capacity to install 1,000-1,200 meters per day. Kalyan...11th October 2011... An MSEB officer cuts the power supply to the magistrates quarters at Kalyan on Tuesday - Photo by Rishikesh choudhary (Hindustan Times)

“The speed of work has dipped considerably, and a mere 25% of the potential is being fulfilled over the past few days,” said an official from BEST Undertaking. New meters are being installed only for high-end consumers and commercial establishments, but not for residential consumers who comprise 65-70% of BEST’s consumer base, the official added. AESL, which commands 30% market share in the smart meters segment, was awarded the ₹13,000-crore contract for replacing electricity meters for BEST consumers in September last year, following a tendering process. Till now, the company has replaced around 300,000 meters, said BEST sources.

Smart meters were installed in many residential buildings in the initial months but a large number of complaints related to lack of consent, steep but variable security deposits and inflated bills put a spanner in the works.

“BEST is committing fraud with citizens. It has not even been two years since they replaced analog meters with digital ones, and now, they are switching to smart meters without telling us why,” said KV Shenoy. Smart meters are being installed by several power utilities across the country following a directive from the ministry of power in New Delhi.

In June, residents of Mazgaon and Sandhurst Road complained to the local police, saying their electricity meters were replaced without their consent. “BEST merely posted a notice outside our residences without giving us a chance to voice our concerns or explain why the meters were being replaced,” they stated in the complaint. Many consumers have also complained about manifold increase in electricity bills following the replacement of their meters.

The issue has taken on a political colour as well, with opposition leaders targeting the ruling Mahayuti over the contract being awarded to an Adani group firm and complaints of steep rise in bills. Former BEST member and Congress leader Ravi Raja said BEST must have collected at least ₹200 crore from consumers in the name of security deposits depending on their consumption pattern. “We will undertake a major protest later this month against the installation of smart meters,” said Raja.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former BEST chairman Anil Kokil wondered why the contract to replace meters for BEST’s over 1 million consumers was given to only one company from the Adani group. “I wrote letters to the BEST against the Adani group replacing these smart meters. I stopped the installation of new meters in Parel, Sewri and other locations,” said Kokil.

BJP leader and former BEST committee member Sunil Ganacharya acknowledged that many citizens have been complaining about inflated power bills following the installation of smart meters. “BEST seems to be sending combined bills for two months, which they should clarify in the bills,” said Ganacharya.

BEST officials, however, attributed inflated bills to the intense heat, saying demand for electricity had shot up significantly during the summer. Besides, smart meters are far more sensitive and accurate than digital meters. So they reflect the smallest of changes in consumption,” said a BEST official.

The Adani Group did not respond to emails from Hindustan Times seeking comment on the matter.