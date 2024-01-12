Society meeting turns violent: Newly appointed secretary and wife assaulted

THANE: A recent society meeting at Santoshimata Sadan in Dombivli turned violent as the newly appointed secretary and his wife were reportedly assaulted by some members. The incident involved the breaking of the couple’s vehicle and a ban on their entry to the premises. Dombivli Ramnagar police have registered a case against the accused. HT Image

Sadanand Salian, a Thakurli resident, took to X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing videos of the ordeal and tagging Thane police. The footage captured individuals damaging his scooter with a rod. Salian detailed the experience, stating, “They are throwing stones at my house, breaking my window panes. They assaulted us, and my wife is suffering from a hairline fracture and ligament injury. My family is in danger, please help.”

The FIR reveals that Salian recently assumed the role of society secretary. A meeting on January 6 addressing a water problem escalated when three individuals, claiming property in Santoshimata Sadan without any record, disrupted the discussion. Identified as Ujala Ankush Patil, Rohit Ankush Patil, and Amala Ankush Patil, they allegedly assaulted Salian and his wife.

Salian said, “After I asked them to not interfere, one of them shouted back at me. The accused then held my collar and slapped me. When my wife tried to interfere, the man pushed her inappropriately and assaulted her till her clothes were torn. While descending the staircase en route to the police station, the accused hurled heavy objects, causing injury to my wife’s leg.”

Ramnagar police have filed a case under IPC sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 354 (Assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt). The investigation into the matter is ongoing.