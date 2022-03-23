Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Somaiya moves court seeking probe into ‘massive’ fraud in Covid jumbo facilities
Somaiya moves court seeking probe into ‘massive’ fraud in Covid jumbo facilities

“I say that a massive scam/fraud has been committed with a dishonest intention and in connivance with the accused…” said the BJP leader’s complaint
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 07:44 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai Alleging massive fraud in awarding contracts for jumbo Covid centres in Mumbai, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday filed a private complaint before the Esplanade Metropolitan Magistrate Court seeking investigation into the purported illegalities. The plea is scheduled to come up for hearing on March 29.

Somaiya sought investigation against Lifeline Hospitals Management Services, Dr Hemant Gupta, Sujit Patkar, Sanjay Shah, Rajiv Salunkhe, Eternal Healthcare Management Services LLP, Sandeep Gupta, Yogesh Ullengala and Aparna Pandit. Patkar is said to be close to a Shiv Sena leader’s family.

“I say that a massive scam/fraud has been committed with a dishonest intention and in connivance with the accused…” said the BJP leader’s complaint.

It added, “I say that due to the inhuman and insensitiveness of the partners/firm, people have died in the Covid jumbo facilities as proper medical treatment was not provided to the patients by the said firm.” It further said that the accused are responsible for the complications and deaths of the patients in the facilities.

The BJP leader alleged that the accused pocketed public money in the name of providing medical facilities. “Despite the fact that the accused had no relevant experience, knowledge in providing medical staff for operation, maintenance and management of Covid facilities, they were given the work,” his plea added.

Somaiya has further alleged that the pre-bid meeting for Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai’s (MCGM) 100-bed jumbo facility at Dahisar was convened on June 25, 2020, and the expression of interest for the jumbo facility was called on June 27. Lifeline Hospital Management Services was established only on June 26.

“Thus even before the partnership firm came into existence, the accused attended a pre-bid meeting and secured the contract for operation and management of Covid ICU beds at Dahisar and was requested to mobilise manpower within seven days,” it added.

The firm later also got the project to operate and maintain other jumbo Covid centres at Mulund, Worli, Mahalaxmi and even in Pune.

Somaiya’s plea points out that Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) had, however, terminated its contract, fortified its security deposit for failing to provide proper medical services and also blacklisted the firm. Despite this, the firm was given contracts to operate and maintain jumbo facilities at NSCI, Worli. The BJP leader said, “All this needs a detailed investigation. A lot of things appear fictitious including names of some partners.”

