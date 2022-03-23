Somaiya moves court seeking probe into ‘massive’ fraud in Covid jumbo facilities
Mumbai Alleging massive fraud in awarding contracts for jumbo Covid centres in Mumbai, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday filed a private complaint before the Esplanade Metropolitan Magistrate Court seeking investigation into the purported illegalities. The plea is scheduled to come up for hearing on March 29.
Somaiya sought investigation against Lifeline Hospitals Management Services, Dr Hemant Gupta, Sujit Patkar, Sanjay Shah, Rajiv Salunkhe, Eternal Healthcare Management Services LLP, Sandeep Gupta, Yogesh Ullengala and Aparna Pandit. Patkar is said to be close to a Shiv Sena leader’s family.
“I say that a massive scam/fraud has been committed with a dishonest intention and in connivance with the accused…” said the BJP leader’s complaint.
It added, “I say that due to the inhuman and insensitiveness of the partners/firm, people have died in the Covid jumbo facilities as proper medical treatment was not provided to the patients by the said firm.” It further said that the accused are responsible for the complications and deaths of the patients in the facilities.
The BJP leader alleged that the accused pocketed public money in the name of providing medical facilities. “Despite the fact that the accused had no relevant experience, knowledge in providing medical staff for operation, maintenance and management of Covid facilities, they were given the work,” his plea added.
Somaiya has further alleged that the pre-bid meeting for Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai’s (MCGM) 100-bed jumbo facility at Dahisar was convened on June 25, 2020, and the expression of interest for the jumbo facility was called on June 27. Lifeline Hospital Management Services was established only on June 26.
“Thus even before the partnership firm came into existence, the accused attended a pre-bid meeting and secured the contract for operation and management of Covid ICU beds at Dahisar and was requested to mobilise manpower within seven days,” it added.
The firm later also got the project to operate and maintain other jumbo Covid centres at Mulund, Worli, Mahalaxmi and even in Pune.
Somaiya’s plea points out that Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) had, however, terminated its contract, fortified its security deposit for failing to provide proper medical services and also blacklisted the firm. Despite this, the firm was given contracts to operate and maintain jumbo facilities at NSCI, Worli. The BJP leader said, “All this needs a detailed investigation. A lot of things appear fictitious including names of some partners.”
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics