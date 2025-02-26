Menu Explore
Son arrested for stealing diamonds and cash worth 3 cr from trader’s office

ByVinay Dalvi
Feb 26, 2025 09:18 AM IST

MUMBAI: Police arrested 27-year-old Nirmam Jogani for stealing diamonds and cash worth ₹3.05 crore from his father's office amid family disputes.

MUMBAI: The DB Marg police have arrested the 27-year-son of a diamond trader for allegedly stealing diamonds, cash, and hard disks from his father’s office in Opera House.

According to the police, they registered an offence after receiving a complaint from diamond trader Vipul Jogani (57), a resident of Lodha World Crest in Lower Parel, that someone entered his office in Panchratna Building in Opera House, Charni Road, opened the safe, and made way with valuables worth crores, including two diamond sets.

“Valuables worth 3.05 crore were stolen along with crucial digital data stored in hard disks. Based on the complaint, we registered a case under sections 305 (thefts in dwelling house, transportation, or worship), 331(4) (punishment for house-trespass or house-breaking), 336(2) (forgery) and 338 (forgery of a valuable security, will, or authority to make or transfer any valuable security, or to receive any money, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” said an officer of DB Marg Police Station.

The police started the investigation into the case by scanning the CCTV footage of the office and surrounding areas.

“The footage revealed that the theft was carried out by none other than the son of the complainant, Nirmam Jogani, 27. Nirmam was, therefore, arrested. During his interrogation, we got to know that there were some ongoing property disputes in the family, as Jogani has one more son,” said the police officer.

He further revealed that they added the forgery section in the case after they found out that Nirmam had forged his father’s signature in a letter to Bank of India to remove the latter’s name from a joint account.

“Nirmam, who has an elder brother, had recently got married. We are still questioning him and trying to find out if there is anything more to the entire episode than the property and financial disputes. He had made duplicate keys of the office and the safe to steal the valuables,” he said.

As per the complaint, the valuables stolen from the office safe include two sets of diamonds worth 2.30 crore and 70 lakh respectively, 5 lakh in cash, and two hard disks that contain crucial information about the business.

