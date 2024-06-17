Son of an auto driver from Mulund scores 100 percentile in MHT CET

Mumbai: Parth Vaity, son of an auto driver, scored 100 percentile this year in the Maharashtra Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET), whose results were announced on Sunday evening by the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell. Across the state, 37 students, including Vaity, scored 100 percentile this year. Vaity, a resident of Mulund and a first-generation learner from his family completed his studies with the help of scholarships and success in JEE Advance too

MHT-CET is conducted for first-year degree admission in engineering, pharmacology, and agriculture courses. A total number of 7,25,052 students registered for this year’s MHT CET examination, the highest number in recent years. CET for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group was conducted from May 2 to 16, in which 4,10,377 students registered. Out of them, 3,79,800 students took the exam. While PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) Group CET was conducted from April 22 to 30, 3,14,675 students registered for this exam. Out of them, 2,95,577 students took the exam.

Vaity, a resident of Mulund and a first-generation learner from his family completed his studies with the help of scholarships and success in JEE Advance too. He secured All India Rank 50 in the OBC category. “From childhood, I have always dreamed of studying at the Indian Institute of Technology, so I worked hard. Now, my dream is about to come true. If I get a really good placement, I could help my parents financially. In the future, I aspire to conduct research in Physics,” said Vaity.

Sanmay Vikram Shah from Khar achieved a 100 percentile in MHT-CET 2024 PCB subjects. Sanmay attributes his success to the support of his parents and sister, all of whom are doctors. His father is a gynaecologist, and his mother is a paediatrician. “Consistency in studies is my success mantra, I ensured seven hours of sleep daily, maintained a nutritious diet, and practised deep breathing and meditation before exams to avoid silly mistakes. I want to become a doctor. I want to pursue my MMBS at GS Medical College and KEM Hospital.”

This year, he scored an impressive 715 out of 720 in NEET, securing an All India Rank of 110. He also performed exceptionally well in JEE Mains, with a 99.8 percentile in Chemistry, 97 percentile in Physics, and 97 percentile overall. A student of Khar Education Society College, Sanmay scored 92.5% in his HSC exams and previously earned an All India Rank of 3 in the ICSE Class 10 exams.

Vanshika Shah from Kandivali also scored 100 percentile and is seeking admission at Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) for computer science. “I wasn’t expecting to score this high, but after seeing my results, I’m really happy. Since my JEE score was low, I decided to aim for a better college in the state based on my MHT-CET score. My first choice is VJTI, but I will make a final decision within the next two days,” she said.

Maitreya Walimbe, from Airoli, said, “With proper planning for study, it was possible to get 100 percentile in CET. Next, I want to pursue a career in engineering at IIT Bombay as I have a good rank at JEE Advance.”

Server outage frustrates students

At 6pm, the CET cell announced the MHT-CET-2024 exam results, but the server quickly went down, preventing many students from accessing their results until late at night. Over a thousand students reached out to the CET cell, with some filing complaints, but they reported receiving inadequate responses. After 9:30 pm, the website started functioning properly, and around 5 lakh students successfully downloaded their scorecards by 10.30pm.