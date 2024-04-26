Son of Washim farmer is All India topper in JEE-Mains

Nilkrishna Gajare, hailing from a family of farmers in Belkhed, near Akola in Washim district who secured 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-mains) season 2, has been declared All India Rank 1. Dakshesh Mishra from Navi Mumbai is AIR 2. Nilkrishna Gajare

“My dream is to pursue BTech in computer science at the Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Bombay. My parents found information about a coaching class where scholarships are available for JEE examinations,” said Gajare who secured admission to Allen through their talent hunt examination where he received a 75% scholarship. Meanwhile, Dakshesh Mishra, who migrated to Kota for preparation, maintained a disciplined study regime, focused on the NCERT syllabus and extensive practice.

Fifty-six candidates including seven from Maharashtra secured 100 percentile in the JEE-mains. In case of more than candidate getting the same National Testing Agency (NTA) scores, then a method is used to resolve the tie. The NTA checks scores in mathematics, followed by physics, then chemistry, in that order to give a ranking. If the tie continues, then the NTA ranks the candidates in terms of the proportion of attempted incorrect to correct answers in all three subjects, then in terms of the proportion in mathematics, followed by physics, followed by chemistry. If a tie still persists, the age of the candidate and, finally, the application number is used to rank candidates.

With a rigorous study schedule of 10 to 12 hours daily, Gajare meticulously prepared for the exam, focusing on mastering each subject. Beyond academics, Gajare is an accomplished archer, having competed in state and national tournaments. Gajare will train his focus now on the JEE Advanced exam.

Another student from Nagpur, Muhammed Sufiyan, who scored 100 percentile also aspires to graduate from IIT Bombay in computer science. Originally from Daryapur, Amravati district, his family moved to Nagpur for better education. His father is a teacher at a junior college and his older brother is pursuing MBBS at Chandrapur. “I studied very hard and hope to achieve the same success in JEE Advanced examination too. I used to study 10 to 11 hours a day, and play football for an hour,” said Muhammed.

Archit Patil is the son of a doctor from Jalgaon and another 100 percentile scorer. “When he was preparing for Indian Junior Science Olympiads (IJSO) in class 8, he found his interest in mathematics and physics. He decided to go with engineering even though we both are doctors,” said Dr. Rahul, his father.

“It was very difficult to get good coaching at Jalgaon even for IJSO, but he managed to reach the top 30 in the selection round which boosted his confidence, and he started studying hard for competitive examinations,” he added. He is now preparing for JEE Advanced, but his father is not sure whether Archit will choose an IIT or a good university for his engineering education.

Aryan Prakash, Visharad Shrivastava and Pranav Patil are three other students from the state who scored 100 percentile.