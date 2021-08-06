Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to address rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Dec 28: Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former chief Rahul Gandhi will attend the party rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar on December 28, ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls in 2022, party’s Maharashtra in-charge HK Patil said on Friday. The rally has been organised on account of Congress’s 137th foundation day.

The Congress held a meeting of its screening committee – appointed for the BMC election that is likely to be held in February next year – at Tilak Bhavan in Dadar. The meeting was attended by senior party leaders, including Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan, among others.

After the meeting, Patil said that the rally at Shivaji Park will be attended by both the leaders and it will be a massive gathering of workers. Patil said that the party has geared up for BMC election and they discussed the party’s strategy for the forthcoming elections.

“We, however, have not discussed on alliance with any party as of now. The decision on it will be taken at an appropriate time and based on the equations at the local level. Local leaders from the respective areas will be taken into confidence. We had a deliberation for more than 50 minutes over various issues related to BMC election. We will have more such meeting to chalk out the strategy for the polls,” he said.

Patil also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government for neglecting the flood-hit Konkan and western Maharashtra by not extending any immediate financial help.