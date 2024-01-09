The fate of 53 MLAs, including chief minister Eknath Shinde, from both factions of Shiv Sena will be decided on January 10 when assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar is expected to pronounce his verdict on their disqualification, thus bringing the curtain down on the battle for the original party name and symbol. Wednesday is the last day of the deadline set by the Supreme Court for the matter. Speaker to give verdict on Shiv Sena MLAs’ disqualification on Jan 10

Two weeks ago, the speaker completed the hearing, spanning over 20 sessions, on the 34 petitions filed by the two camps – one led by Shinde and the other by Uddhav Thackeray. A team of officials and lawyers appointed by the legislature has already gone through the voluminous records of more than 2.67 lakh documents.

The order is expected to be more than 400 pages from which Narwekar is likely to read out the operative part that will address the six categories of conflict, people aware of the matter said.

The speaker is also expected to consult the solicitor general, Tushar Mehta, who will fine-tune the order to ensure it has no errors and it complies with the directions by the apex court, officials said.

An official from the legislature, who did not want to be named, said the 34 petitions were split into six categories based on the actions of the MLAs.

“The actions included defection or anti-party activities, violation of whip, election of the speaker, and the confidence motion by the new government under Shinde. The order will address each one of the categories before reaching the final decision on disqualification. The speaker will read out the operative part at the central hall where the hearing was conducted, and it is expected to take an hour,” the official said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said, “We will move the apex court if the verdict goes against us. The speaker should not act as a party worker.”

Shinde faction MP Shrikant Shinde said the verdict will be based on the proceeding and the hearing held by the speaker. “It will be in favour of the truth.”

On Sunday, Narwekar met Shinde at the latter’s official residence and reportedly discussed the ruling. The speaker’s office, however, clarified that it was a constituency-related meeting with the CM.

The top court had on May 11 last year directed the speaker to decide which was the real Shiv Sena. Later, it asked the speaker to give the verdict on the disqualification petitions by December 31. On December 20, SC allowed Narwekar an extension of 10 days.