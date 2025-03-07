Mumbai: A 22-year-old biker lost his life, and his pillion rider sustained serious injuries after a speeding dumper rammed into their scooter on the Mankhurd-Vashi highway on Wednesday morning. The victim, identified as Kuldeepsingh Hiraji Gohil, was declared dead before admission at Rajawadi Hospital, while his friend, Rajesh Chaudhary, is now in stable condition and undergoing treatment. Speeding dumper kills scooterist, pillion rider injured on Mankhurd-Vashi highway

The accident occurred around 8:30 am, approximately 100 metres before the Vashi Bridge on the Navi Mumbai highway. According to Mankhurd police, the dumper truck, travelling at high speed, hit the duo’s Activa scooter from the left side. The impact caused both riders to fall onto the road, with the truck’s left wheel running over Gohil. Chaudhary, who suffered severe injuries to his hands and legs, was dragged for a few metres before losing consciousness.

The police received an alert from passersby and immediately rushed to the scene. Both victims were taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors pronounced Gohil dead. Chaudhary was admitted for treatment and is now recuperating.

The police have identified the dumper’s registration number (MH46-CL-1548) and are actively searching for the driver, who fled the scene. A case has been registered under relevant sections for causing death by rash and negligent driving. According to the police, the complainant, Mukesh Chaudhary, 23, a resident of Vikhroli East, stated that Gohil had visited him on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday morning, Gohil and Chaudhary set out on the scooter towards Vashi for some work when tragedy struck.

Mankhurd police have urged eyewitnesses to come forward with any information that may help in locating the absconding driver.