Sports teacher held for molesting, stalking, harassing 13-year-old girl

NAVI MUMBAI: A 32-year-old physical training teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting, threatening and stalking a 13-year-old girl student at a school. The police said they have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Shutterstock)

According to the Sanpada police, the accused, a married man, was employed as a PT teacher at a school in Sanpada. According to the complaint filed by the minor’s parents, the teacher had allegedly been assaulting the minor girl for several months.

The police said the first incident was in August this year, when the accused sent a boy to deliver a message to the girl. When the boy refused to deliver the message, the teacher assaulted him. Senior inspector Devidar Kathale said, “When the parents of the boy probed into the reason for the assault the matter was brought to the notice of the school management and the accused was suspended.” Kathale added that the accused soon resumed work.

The girl’s parents told the police that he would follow her against her will leaving the child afraid and distressed. On December 4 around 6:45, after classes were over, he caught the child alone in a classroom. “As per the complaint registered by the parents the accused allegedly held the girl by her neck, kissed her on the cheek and threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone,” said a police officer.

Scared of his threats, at first the minor did not tell her parents about the assault. However, a few weeks later she finally told them about the incident and a case was formally registered on Monday, and the accused was arrested. He has been booked under section 12 of the POCSO Act, and sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.