MUMBAI: After an intense two-day rescue operation, an adult male Indian spotted deer (chital) found wandering in the parking lot of an IT park in Powai was safely returned to its natural habitat in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on Wednesday. This marks the third successful deer rescue this year, highlighting the growing challenge of wildlife venturing into urban spaces. Spotted deer rescued from Powai IT park, safely returned to Sanjay Gandhi National Park

The rescue operation began on September 9, 2025, when the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA), a leading wildlife rescue organisation, received a distress call. A deer was reported struggling in the Mithi River, which flows from Vihar Lake towards the city. SGNP officials and the WWA team immediately rushed to the site, only to find the animal had managed to climb out of the river and was stuck near an under-construction site close to Powai.

“We, along with local volunteers, created a safe passage and helped the deer away from the site towards the green corridor,” said a WWA spokesperson. The initial hope was that the animal would find its way back to the forest.

However, the next day, the Powai police station alerted the rescue team about a deer sighting in a parking lot of an IT park near an exam centre. The overgrown vegetation and adjacent construction site suggested that the deer had wandered further away from its habitat. Realising the risk of injury and prolonged distress, the SGNP Rapid Rescue Team, Forest Department officials, and WWA volunteers promptly mobilised.

Under the supervision of Dr Vinaya Jangle, Head Veterinarian of SGNP, the deer was carefully tranquilised to ensure a safe rescue. A thorough medical check confirmed the animal was healthy but visibly exhausted after being on the run for two days.

Afterward, the team strategically guided the animal through a green corridor leading back toward Vihar Lake, ensuring its safe return to the wild. “It is common for wildlife to lose their way and reach urban fringes. Just last month, a five-foot crocodile was rescued from the same vicinity,” said an SGNP official.

In an official statement, WWA expressed heartfelt gratitude to all teams involved, emphasising the need for collective action in safeguarding urban wildlife. “This rescue underscores the critical role each of us plays in protecting our environment and its inhabitants,” the statement concluded.

In earlier instances in the last six months, one deer was rescued from Kasarvadi in Thane, while others happened at Dahisar and Kandivali.