MUMBAI: The Bhandup police on Wednesday arrested a food stall owner for allegedly killing an auto driver after getting into a scuffle over unpaid dues. The police said the auto driver often visited the stall to eat but never used to pay and kept dues pending. The stall owner, Suraj Gaikwad, 32, was produced in the court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody till October 6. Stall owner arrested for killing auto driver over unpaid dues

According to the police, the deceased, Vijay Gaud, 29, a resident of Tembhipada area in Bhandup, had previous cases of rape, POCSO and body offences registered against him.

The incident occurred late Monday night when Guad and his friend visited the stall to eat Bhurji pav. During the inquiry it was learnt that he fought with the stall owners, Sunil Patil and Suraj Gaikwad over the unpaid dues, leading to a scuffle between the two.

During the heated exchange of words, Gaud threw the frying pan off the stall, and it fell on the ground. “Angered by this, Gaikwad started beating him and pushed him hard, as a result, the victim sustained severe injury in his head,” said senior inspector Dattatray Khandagale of the Bhandup police station.

The police were informed on Tuesday morning when some passersby noticed the victim lying unconscious in an auto in Konkan Nagar locality.

The Bhandup police rushed the injured to Agarwal Hospital in Mulund where on-duty doctors declared him dead before admission. The body was then shifted to Mulund General Hospital and during inquest, Panchnama the doctor suspected foul play as injury was found in his head, said a police officer.

While checking the auto, the police found blood stains on the back side of the three-wheeler and its rear seat. They started inquiring about the matter and questioned many people who were informed about Gaud and his daily routine and learned that Gaud and Gaikwad argued over the unpaid bills. Gaikwad was then booked and arrested on charges of murder under section 3 of the BNS.