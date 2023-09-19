State allows corporates to adopt civic-run schools, teachers oppose

Mumbai: In a bid to improve school infrastructure, the state government, on Monday, issued a government resolution (GR) stating it has decided to get industries on board to adopt state-run schools. However, the teacher’s community strongly opposed this decision and warned the state of agitation. HT Image

Under this scheme, corporates will be given the responsibility of improving the infrastructure and other amenities of various schools for a period of five or 10 years as part of their social outreach. These schools could be named after their respective benefactors.

The proposal mooted by the school education department was approved on September 12 by finance minister Ajit Pawar and in the cabinet on September 15.

As per the GR, around 62,000 government schools are catering to around 50 lakh students across the state. The government has decided to appoint a state and local-level committee to implement this scheme. “The state-level committee is headed by the state education commissioner, and the local-level committee will be headed by the head of local administration. These committees will finalise the proposal for adoption as per the norms decided by the government,” the GR stated.

The GR also stated that in the municipal area, companies will provide infrastructure of ₹2 cores for five years and ₹3 cores for ten years.

Raising concern over the scheme, Bhausaheb Chaskar, an education activist, said, “There can be no assurance that companies adopting schools in a welfare state will remain liable to the law. The decision to hand over the education sector to profit-driven companies will set back a progressive state like Maharashtra. Therefore, the government should withdraw this decision immediately. Otherwise, all teachers’ associations, parents’ associations, students’ associations, education activists, and conscious citizens of the state will legally oppose this decision.”

The GR stated that the company can withdraw adoption after giving six months prior notice but should not between academic years.

Pointing out that this move by the state is towards privatisation, Jalindar Sarode, chief officiating officer of Shikshak Bharati, a teacher’s union, said, “Corporatisation and privatisation are part of the government’s economic policy. There is a plan to destroy the government education system in the state. We will not allow the government to hand over constitutionally mandated education to corporate hands.”