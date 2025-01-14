Mumbai: In a landmark initiative to strengthen the cultural and educational foundation of Maharashtra, the state government on Monday unveiled a series of ambitious reforms aimed at overhauling the school education system. State anthem made mandatory in schools as part of education reforms

A standout feature of these reforms is the mandatory inclusion of the state anthem ‘Jaya Jaya Maharashtra Majha’ (Victory to My Maharashtra) in daily school assemblies across all boards and managements. Composed by Srinivas Kale and penned by Raja Badhe, the anthem, celebrated for its evocative portrayal of Maharashtra’s rich culture and geography, will now be sung daily after the national anthem.

Instilling pride in young minds

Education minister Dadaji Bhuse emphasised that the inclusion of the state anthem will instil a sense of historical and geographical pride among students, fostering a deeper connection to the state’s heritage. Speaking about the broader roadmap, he outlined key initiatives for the first 100 days, including the adoption of a CBSE-aligned curriculum with localised modifications and the introduction of a school ranking system to ensure quality improvement.

Smart classrooms and geo-tagging initiatives

The government plans to develop one “cluster school” with smart classrooms in every centre, continuing its focus on cluster school schemes. In a major step towards regulating pre-primary education, all Anganwadi centres and pre-primary schools in the state will be geo-tagged. This initiative will formalise oversight of early education, which has lacked adequate regulation, and align with the National Education Policy’s (NEP) structural reforms.

CM’s vision for inclusivity and quality

At a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the focus was on fostering an inclusive and high-quality education system. Fadnavis underlined the untapped potential of students in government schools and the transformative role of exemplary teachers. He also urged the collection of digital data on schools and students to streamline administrative processes and reduce redundancy.

To improve physical infrastructure, the government plans to optimise social responsibility funds. The continuation of the successful bicycle distribution scheme is expected to enhance student attendance, particularly in rural areas.

Recognising the importance of innovative teaching, the government will identify and promote exceptional teachers as role models. Education minister Bhuse encouraged community leaders to adopt schools in their localities, contributing to their development. He also announced plans to bring children of migrant workers, such as those in brick kilns and sugarcane fields, into mainstream education.