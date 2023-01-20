State, Berkshire Hathaway to develop 1,000-acre smart city near Navi Mumbai airport

Navi Mumbai: Among the MoUs signed by chief minister Eknath Shinde during his visit to Davos in Switzerland is a strategic collaboration with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Orenda India. This will help in developing the physical and social infrastructure for a 1,000-acre smart city close to the Navi Mumbai International Airport in Raigad district.

“As part of this agreement, the firm will help develop a complete ecosystem for industrial, commercial, and residential development, while the government will provide access to land as well as assistance in obtaining various permits and licences. The collaboration, which is a joint venture between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on behalf of the state government, will facilitate the creation of industrial clusters, warehousing and distribution hubs, entertainment hubs, data centres, and information technology parks for IT/ITES/BPO/KPO services,” the company said in an official statement.

Apart from this, the company will also develop a knowledge management system that will share best operational practices, offer information on trends in multiple sectoral services, and provide assistance in organising promotional conferences and roadshows. The firm will also be responsible for leveraging its network and attracting business service delegations to invest in the project.

Shrey Aeren, managing director and country head, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Orenda India, said “We are thrilled that our partnership with the government will help create a conducive ecosystem for industrial development, residential establishments, and industries to prosper. Navi Mumbai is becoming a key cog in Maharashtra’s success story and we are honoured to support the government’s efforts to develop state-of-the-art facilities that will provide a boost to the satellite city’s ambitions towards becoming a self-reliant economy.”

The smart city will be used as a magnet to attract foreign direct investment into Maharashtra, which is competing with neighbouring Gujarat, to help create new job opportunities.

The firm began its Indian operations in 2021 from Delhi NCR and will be using its newly launched office at St. Regis in Mumbai as its operational base, working closely with the industries department, MMRDA and the state government apparatus in executing this project.

Formerly known as Oakwood Marketing Private Limited, BHH Orenda Private Limited, is a Company incorporated in September 2019 and operating under the brand name of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Orenda India. The company became an exclusive Indian member of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a US real estate brokerage franchise network which is part of several subsidiaries under US billionaire Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc in April 2021. It provides bespoke solutions across a range of real estate services to possessors, tenants, and investors.