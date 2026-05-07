MUMBAI: The state government has approved the new curriculum for Class 6 in state board schools, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP). This paves the way for its implementation from the upcoming academic year starting in June. State clears new Class 6 curriculum

The approval was granted on Tuesday during a meeting of the Curriculum Steering Committee at the office of the Maharashtra State Council of Primary Education. The meeting was attended by school education minister Dada Bhuse and minister of state for education, Pankaj Bhoyar.

Officials said final approval of the draft is awaited from the Curriculum Coordination Committee under the School Education Commissioner. After that, Balbharati will begin preparing textbooks based on the new curriculum.

Approval of the class 6 curriculum comes weeks after the curriculum for Classes 2 to 4 were finalised. The NEP-aligned curriculum for Classes 5, 7 and 8 is expected to be rolled out from next year.

The new Class 6 curriculum has been designed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), with a focus on activity-based learning, structured stages of learning, and clearly defined outcomes. Officials said the aim is to make learning more practical and improve students’ understanding through regular assessment.

SCERT director Hemant Vasekar said, “The framework has been prepared after taking into account suggestions from subject experts and education specialists. Special attention has been given to balancing the level of difficulty and ensuring that students achieve expected learning outcomes at each stage.”

Meanwhile, SCERT will conduct training programmes for teachers from May 8 to 11, so that they can effectively teach the new curriculum for Classes 2 to 4. Officials said Class 6 teachers will be trained after final approval for the curriculum is received.