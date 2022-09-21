State coastal authority finds CRZ violations by film studios at Madh

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has found that several film studios are being constructed in violation of the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms at Madh. Of the six studios it had earlier recommended action against, two were demolished last week.

The authority had in August issued notices to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the suburban collector based on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya. Subsequently, MCZMA officials visited the spot for an inspection. It was found that the BMC had extended the permission to the studios without having sought the no-objection certificate (NOC) from MCZMA. The firms had never sought NOCs after their initial expiry of six months.

The officials found that some of the constructions were very close to the high tide line, the restricted area for construction up to 500 metres from the line. They are of the opinion that the construction activities were actually allowed in CRZ-I by misrepresenting the area as CRZ-II. They also found that the material used for the construction was not eco-friendly and this was overlooked by the BMC while granting the permission.

The District Coastal Zone Monitoring Committee headed by the collector submitted its report to MCZMA last week. “During our two visits we found irregularities and discrepancies. Some had no permission at all while the others failed to get the NOC from MCZMA. Since MCZMA is the authority in the matter of coastal regulations, we expect that it will take the final decision,” an official from the collectorate said.

Meanwhile, BMC has constituted a one-man committee headed by deputy commissioner Harshad Kale, who is expected to submit his report in the second week of October. The committee has been asked to look into the irregularities by 49 studios. “The panel visited the spot and found another 21 studios in the enclosed premises besides five studios on the open land. The committee is, however, expected to recommend its restrictions on the studios erected in P/North ward,” a BMC official said.

Somaiya had complained to MCZMA about the violations of the CRZ rules by six studios in Erangal and Bhati villages. He alleged that the BMC had illegally extended the permission given in February 2021 for just six months. MCZMA, on August 5, directed the local bodies to take action. After notices to these studios, BMC razed two of them last week.

MCZMA, in its response to Somaiya’s complaint, said that the permission given by it was just for six months, and the studios should use eco-friendly material. After six months, BMC should either submit a report to MCZMA confirming that the construction had been dismantled or the company should approach the authority for a fresh NOC.

Though there is no restriction on the height of the studios in the policy drafted by BMC in March 2019, they were at least 40 feet high, posing a threat to the environment, officials said. The policy has earmarked Madh, Marve, Manori, Gorai, and surrounding areas as the special entertainment film shooting and ancillary activities zone.

