Mumbai: Amid mounting financial pressure, the Maharashtra government has decided to scale back its expenditure on social welfare and nutrition schemes in the 2026–27 financial year by ₹5,013 crore. State cuts social sector spending by over ₹5,000 crore

According to the budget documents, the government has allocated ₹53,000 crore as budget estimate for the social welfare and nutrition head, which covers various welfare and nutrition schemes implemented by multiple departments. The allocation as per last year’s budget estimate was ₹58,013 crore, though the actual spending was significantly higher, at ₹80,735 crore as per revised estimates for 2025-26.

The chief minister denied making any cut in budgetary provisions for the social sector, saying “No cut has been imposed on any of the schemes. There is a lot of stress but we decided not to scrap any scheme.”

Rupesh Keer from the nonprofit Samarthan, which studies state budgets, criticised the state government over the reduction in social sector spending.

“This government has inhumanely reduced provision for the crucial ‘Social Welfare and Nutrition’ scheme from ₹80,735 crore to ₹53,000 crore. By slashing a massive ₹27,000 crore, the government has directly snatched food from the plates of the poor and malnourished children,” Keer said in a statement.

Fadnavis, while presenting the budget, declared that the Educity coming up at Navi Mumbai would be the first in the country and educational programmes would be started there from the ongoing academic year.

“We have signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with ten top universities from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Italy. Their programmes will start from this academic year itself,” Fadnavis said. “Students will be able to get the same education at a quarter of the amount they would have to spend in a foreign country.”

Maharashtra has plans to build 8-10 educational cities to attract national and international students, equip youth with industry-centric and skill development education, and create talent centers that promote innovation and entrepreneurship, Fadnavis said.

The chief minister also stated that the state government has decided to implement the ambitious ‘DAKSH’ project with the support of the World Bank. “Under this, the institution MAHIMA (Maharashtra Agency for Holistic International Mobility and Advancement) will be established and youth will be provided language, skill training, and financial guidance required for jobs abroad,” the CM said.

Maharashtra will also establish the Maharashtra Digital Health Technology Mission to create a digital public health ecosystem in the state. A new Urban Health Commissionerate will be set up in 29 municipal corporations, 247 municipal councils and 147 nagar panchayats, he said, adding, “This will strengthen the urban health infrastructure.”

The chief minister also said that the number of procedures under the Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana and the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana had been increased from 1,356 to 2,399. The number of empanelled hospitals has also been increased from 1,792 to 4,537, he said.