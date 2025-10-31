Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    State directs schools to sing full version of Vande Mataram from Oct 31 to Nov 7

    The state government on October 27 directed all schools in Maharashtra to sing the complete version of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ from October 31 to November 7 to celebrate the song’s 150th anniversary. The move has drawn sharp criticism from Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh and Abu Azmi, demanding that the government scrap the order

    Published on: Oct 31, 2025 4:24 AM IST
    By Yogesh Naik
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: The state government on October 27 directed all schools in Maharashtra to sing the complete version of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ from October 31 to November 7 to celebrate the song’s 150th anniversary. The move has drawn sharp criticism from Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh and Abu Azmi, demanding that the government scrap the order.

    State directs schools to sing full version of Vande Mataram from Oct 31 to Nov 7
    State directs schools to sing full version of Vande Mataram from Oct 31 to Nov 7

    As per a government circular, Vande Mataram, penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, completes 150 years on October 3. In the schools across the state, the first two stanzas of the national song are sung at present, but to mark the song’s 150 years, the circular mandated schools to sing the entire song for a week, and also put up an exhibition depicting the history of the song.

    Shaikh alleged that instead of focusing on the quality of education, the government was bringing religious issues into matters of education and pushing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) cultural agenda.

    In a letter to the state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Shaik wrote, “I strongly oppose the Education Department’s compulsion on schools to sing ‘Vande Mataram’. The government must immediately scrap this decision. Being in power doesn’t mean you have the authority to act illegally. The government should not disturb the atmosphere of the education sector by bringing in religious issues.”

    Azmi too has opposed the move calling it wrong since everyone’s religious beliefs were different. “Islam gives a lot of importance to respecting one’s mother, but it does not allow prostrating before her,” he said.

    Skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that Azmi should be booked for treason for opposing ‘Vande Mataram’, a song that inspires patriotism and devotion to the nation. “By opposing the Vande Mataram, Abu Azmi has insulted the sentiments of crores of Indians. His statement reflects divisive tendencies, and firm action should be taken against him,” said Lodha.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/State Directs Schools To Sing Full Version Of Vande Mataram From Oct 31 To Nov 7
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes