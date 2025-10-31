MUMBAI: The state government on October 27 directed all schools in Maharashtra to sing the complete version of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ from October 31 to November 7 to celebrate the song’s 150th anniversary. The move has drawn sharp criticism from Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh and Abu Azmi, demanding that the government scrap the order. State directs schools to sing full version of Vande Mataram from Oct 31 to Nov 7

As per a government circular, Vande Mataram, penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, completes 150 years on October 3. In the schools across the state, the first two stanzas of the national song are sung at present, but to mark the song’s 150 years, the circular mandated schools to sing the entire song for a week, and also put up an exhibition depicting the history of the song.

Shaikh alleged that instead of focusing on the quality of education, the government was bringing religious issues into matters of education and pushing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) cultural agenda.

In a letter to the state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Shaik wrote, “I strongly oppose the Education Department’s compulsion on schools to sing ‘Vande Mataram’. The government must immediately scrap this decision. Being in power doesn’t mean you have the authority to act illegally. The government should not disturb the atmosphere of the education sector by bringing in religious issues.”

Azmi too has opposed the move calling it wrong since everyone’s religious beliefs were different. “Islam gives a lot of importance to respecting one’s mother, but it does not allow prostrating before her,” he said.

Skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that Azmi should be booked for treason for opposing ‘Vande Mataram’, a song that inspires patriotism and devotion to the nation. “By opposing the Vande Mataram, Abu Azmi has insulted the sentiments of crores of Indians. His statement reflects divisive tendencies, and firm action should be taken against him,” said Lodha.