State electoral office cracks down on political ads on MSRTC buses

Mumbai: The office of the state chief electoral officer directed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to remove all political advertisements on their buses. The directions were given by additional chief electoral officer Kiran Kulkarni on Tuesday night and again on Thursday, the MSRTC gave a compliance report to the election officials that posters with pictures of PM Narendra Modi were removed.

Kulkarni, additional chief electoral officer of Maharashtra, said, “We took suo motu cognizance of political advertisements on MSRTC buses. We informed all corporations that they can’t have political advertisements on their commercial spaces. MSRTC was informed about this on Tuesday evening, and they provided us with a compliance report on Thursday morning.”

Meanwhile, Atul Londhe, the state chief spokesperson of Congress, said, “Since the beginning of the Lok Sabha election campaign, the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena have repeatedly violated the model code of conduct. The Congress party has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission about these violations. Now, yet another violation has come to light.”

In a complaint to the Election Commission, he alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has violated the model code of conduct by pasting banners on the buses of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation, which amounts to campaigning for the Shiv Sena.