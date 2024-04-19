 State electoral office cracks down on political ads on MSRTC buses | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State electoral office cracks down on political ads on MSRTC buses

ByYogesh Naik
Apr 19, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Maharashtra election office orders removal of political ads from MSRTC buses, including PM Modi's posters, for violating model code of conduct.

Mumbai: The office of the state chief electoral officer directed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to remove all political advertisements on their buses. The directions were given by additional chief electoral officer Kiran Kulkarni on Tuesday night and again on Thursday, the MSRTC gave a compliance report to the election officials that posters with pictures of PM Narendra Modi were removed.

HT Image
HT Image

Kulkarni, additional chief electoral officer of Maharashtra, said, “We took suo motu cognizance of political advertisements on MSRTC buses. We informed all corporations that they can’t have political advertisements on their commercial spaces. MSRTC was informed about this on Tuesday evening, and they provided us with a compliance report on Thursday morning.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Meanwhile, Atul Londhe, the state chief spokesperson of Congress, said, “Since the beginning of the Lok Sabha election campaign, the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena have repeatedly violated the model code of conduct. The Congress party has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission about these violations. Now, yet another violation has come to light.”

In a complaint to the Election Commission, he alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has violated the model code of conduct by pasting banners on the buses of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation, which amounts to campaigning for the Shiv Sena.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / State electoral office cracks down on political ads on MSRTC buses
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On