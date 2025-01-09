Mumbai: The state government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to frame guidelines for providing appropriate toilet facilities for working women in Mumbai. The ten-member committee comprising senior bureaucrats from different departments will also frame guidelines for provision of toilet facilities for sportswomen at Oval Maidan and other grounds across the state. State forms SIT to frame guidelines for women’s toilets

The additional chief secretary of the general administration department will head the SIT, according to a government resolution (GR) issued by the state urban development department on Wednesday. The SIT will include the additional chief secretary, public works department (PWD); principal secretary, urban development department 1; principal secretary, urban development department 2; principal secretary, women and child development department; principal secretary, school education and sports; municipal commissioner or additional municipal commissioner nominated by him; joint secretary, urban development department; architect nominated by the urban development department; and joint secretary, urban development department as member secretary.

“The Lokayukta had taken suo-motu cognisance of the issue and directed the state government to form an SIT,” the GR said. The SIT will have six months to frame the guidelines, it added.

Inappropriate toilet facilities for women has been a major issue in Mumbai as there are not enough public toilets to cater to the needs of working women. Sportswomen who practice on grounds along with boys also face difficulties when it comes to toilet facilities.

At present, no ground in Mumbai or the state has toilet facilities for women including the Oval ground.