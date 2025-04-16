State govt to buy 15 electric boats for Mumbai ferry services

Mumbai: Following two passenger ferry accidents in the Mumbai harbour in the last four months, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has decided to procure 15 electric boats for around ₹330 crore to operate ferry services from the Gateway of India to Alibaug and Elephanta Caves. Mumbai, Dec 18 (ANI): A boat carrying 85 passengers capsizes near the Gateway of India, in Mumbai on Wednesday. Reportedly, 80 people have been rescued, 5 people are missing 5 admitted to the hospital are in critical condition and 1 is dead. (ANI Photo) (Indian Coast Guard)

Unlike the existing services, which are largely operated by private players, the new electric ferry services will be operated by the state-run MMB. According to state fisheries and ports development minister Nitesh Rane, the first phase of the new services will begin in August.

The MMB is buying 15 boats manufactured by Candella, a Swedish firm specialising in hydrofoil technology. The boats use computer-guided underwater hydrofoils to elevate their hull out of the water and minimise drag, giving the illusion of flying. Hydrofoil boats consume much less energy than traditional high-speed ferries and operate at 18-30 knots.

Each boat will cost the state government ₹22 crore, according to Rane. “The first two vessels, with a capacity of 30 passengers, will arrive in August,” he said.

Since the state government will operate the services, the rates will be low, if not on par with the existing passenger ferry services, Rane added. “We found that many wooden boats in operation overload passengers beyond their capacity. Some of them even operate without a licence or with an expired licence. The Candela electric vessels will ensure the utmost safety of the passengers. They are also environmentally friendly as they are electric,” he said.

Rane also announced the launch of a speedboat Ro-Ro service between Mumbai and Goa by September. Passengers will be able to travel from Mumbai to Ratnagiri in just four and a half hours, and reach Goa in another two hours.

“We are aiming to begin the service before Ganpati so that the revellers travelling to Konkan can travel with their own cars [on the ferries]. It will have three destinations in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, including Malvan and Ratnagiri,” said Rane.

The state government has decided to step in and operate its own ferry services after two passenger boat accidents in the Mumbai harbour in recent months.

In December last year, a ferry carrying 110 people from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island capsized after a Navy speedboat rammed into it, claiming at least 14 lives. On April 11 this year, a private passenger boat carrying 130 people from the Gateway of India to Mandwa was damaged by strong winds and waves. The fibre boat began taking on water, causing panic among passengers. No casualties were reported.

A sailor’s boat also caught fire last week near Alibaug. At least 20 fishers who were onboard were rescued.