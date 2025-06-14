MUMBAI: The breach of privilege motion moved against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has been approved by chairperson of the legislative council, Ram Shinde. It has also been forwarded to the breach of privilege motion committee headed by BJP legislator Prasad Lad. The panel, which will review the motion, is expected to send a notice to Kamra in due course. State legislature gets nod to begin breach of privilege motion against Kunal Kamra

BJP member of the legislative council, Pravin Darekar had, on March 26, the last day of the budget session, moved a breach of privilege motion against Kamra, accusing him of using derogatory language against deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra’s satirical song alluding to Shinde as a “gaddar” or “traitor” (a reference to Shinde splitting the Shiv Sena) had kicked up a political storm.

When Kamra released the song online during the budget session of the state legislature, it evoked protests in both Houses. Darekar had claimed the comedian had insulted a “popular leader” and had thus breached the privilege of the legislature.

“More than two months after it was moved, the motion was admitted by legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde earlier this week. It has been sent to the privilege committee. The panel, expected to meet ahead of the monsoon session, will take a call on the notice to be sent to the comedian, so that he can submit his response,” said an official from Vidhan Bhavan.

The legislature secretariat had submitted the proposal for sanction by Shinde more than two months ago but a decision was deferred owing to differences of opinion on the action. “The legal wing of the legislature had brought to the notice of the chairman remarks made by the Supreme Court in the Sita Soren case, and others like it, where the apex court had pointed to the restricted powers of legislators under the breach of privilege device,” said a BJP legislator.

“It had also said that the breach of privilege motion could stand only if the act of the person has restricted a legislator from discharging his or her duties in the legislature. The legal cell had also expressed its reservations against sending the motion to the breach of privilege committee,” he added.

The legal cell had given the chairperson two options – to either send a notice to Kamra or leave it up to the committee.

The legislative assembly had also discussed the issue after Sena MLA Ramesh Bornare moved a similar motion in the lower house. However, the speaker did not admit the motion.