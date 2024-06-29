State makes a point by declaring schemes for youths ahead of polls

Mumbai: Like farmers and women, the state government has tried to tap another important demographic—the youth. It has announced several schemes in the state budget for the year 2024-25 to attract young people. Among the prominent schemes is the ‘Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana,’ which will provide job training in industrial and non-industrial establishments to 10 lakh youths every year. Under the scheme, each trainee will receive a stipend of up to ₹10,000 per month from the state government. The state finance minister, Ajit Pawar, announced the scheme, which is expected to benefit 50,000 youths in the state. HT Image

“The government aims to provide employment opportunities to the needy youth and make available trained manpower to industries. Under this scheme, each trainee will be given a stipend of up to ₹10,000 per month by the state government. It is expected to cost ₹10,000 crore a year to the state exchequer,” Pawar said while announcing the scheme.

The scheme is important considering the rising unemployment and the charge by opposition parties that the government is doing nothing to provide jobs to youths.

The state assembly elections are likely to be declared in the next three months. As per the latest figures released by the election commission, the total number of electors between the age group of 18 and 19 is 11,72,418, and between 20 and 29 age group, the number of voters is 1,67,29,316, which comes to 18.17% of the total electors in the state.

The finance minister also announced a World Bank-assisted “Applied Knowledge and Skill Development for Human Development” project that will not only upgrade 500 Industrial Training Institutes but also strengthen various institutions such as Model ITI, Global Skill Center, Maharashtra State Skill University, Data Center, and entrepreneurship development programs. Its implementation will cost ₹2,307 crore.

Further, the government declared the establishment of research and innovation centers for research on the use of artificial intelligence in sustainable energy, health, and agriculture, in collaboration with universities and researchers. For this, a sum of ₹100 crore will be made available.

At present, the reservation issue has gripped state politics. Its impact was visible in the state budget as the state finance minister, Ajit Pawar, announced a sum of ₹100 crore as financial assistance for the Shabari Tribal Finance and Development Corporation, which provides loans for tribal youths for self-employment.

Accommodation allowances ranging from ₹38,000 to ₹60,000 will be given annually to students pursuing higher education from Other Backward Classes, Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes, and Special Backward Classes under the “Dnyanjyoti Savitribai Phule Aadhaar Yojana,” announced the finance minister.

He also declared the establishment of government hostels for children of sugarcane workers, who mostly come from the Marathwada region. In addition, a plot of land measuring 4,000 square meters has been made available at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai for education and social activities of the Dhangar community, among others.