Dec 21, 2025
State makes ‘Disha’ app mandatory for special schools to ensure uniformity

ByNiraj Pandit
Published on: Dec 21, 2025 05:44 am IST

The Disha framework was developed by the Jai Vakeel Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for children with special needs

MUMBAI: In a move aimed at improving the quality and consistency of education for intellectually disabled students, the state’s department of disability welfare has decided to strictly implement the ‘Disha’ special curriculum, portal and evaluation system in all special schools across the state. Announcing the decision, disability welfare department secretary Tukaram Mundhe said the step would help bring in “uniformity and continuity into special education while supporting the overall development of students”.

The Disha framework was developed by the Jai Vakeel Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for children with special needs. In 2019, the NGO partnered with the department of social justice & special assistance in the Maharashtra government in order to roll it out in all special schools in Maharashtra. A Disha portal was created which enables educators to conduct online assessments and monitor the progress of students and also gives access to real-time data at the school, district and state level, which helps in making informed decisions.

According to the Government Resolution, all special schools in the intellectually disabled category must complete onboarding on the Disha portal and ensure proper training of principals and teachers. Schools will also be required to prepare an Individual Education Programme and individual therapy plans for every student. The responsibility for implementing the decision has been given to the CEOs of the respective councils and the district collectors of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts.

As per the government decision, schools which successfully implement the Disha curriculum will be recognised as ‘Disha-Implementing Schools’. At the same time, strict action has been proposed against institutions that fail to meet the required standards. This may include stopping government grants or cancelling the registration of the school. From the academic year 2026-27, students will be formally enrolled under the Disha system, and printed copies of textbooks, workbooks and teacher manuals will be provided.

The resolution also makes full participation in the Disha campaign mandatory for all special schools. Regular meetings between school principals and Disha coordinators, online and offline training sessions, an annual Disha calendar and proper documentation of implementation have been made compulsory. Schools will also have to mention the status of Disha implementation while submitting renewal proposals.

Student progress will be evaluated twice a year through mid-term and final assessments, with detailed reports shared with parents. The government has stressed the use of multi-sensory teaching methods, regular reviews and proper implementation of Individual Therapy Programmes. District authorities will be responsible for monitoring and evaluation.

Teachers working in special education schools have largely welcomed the move. Sartaj Pathan, a special educator, said the curriculum was much needed. “It will help students develop basic abilities,” he said. “We also hope the curriculum will be available in video and such formats, as the app-based system can pose many challenges.”

Another teacher, who did not wish to be named, said the curriculum combined existing practices with updated guidelines. “In cities, assessments are done regularly, but in some parts of the state this was not happening. This decision will help address those gaps,” the teacher said.

According to the GR, the framework is expected to address disparities in teaching quality across special schools, while equipping students with social skills and employable abilities. The Disha certification is also aimed at promoting greater inclusivity in society and corporate workplaces.

