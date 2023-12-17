State plans to establish cluster schools across 163 locations

Mumbai: Aimed at enhancing the quality of education, the state’s education department has preliminary plans to establish cluster schools across 163 locations, including one in the Thane district. The proposal, recently submitted by the education officer to the commissioner’s office, is currently being reviewed for feasibility before being forwarded to the state government. HT Image

Cluster schools are formed by merging nearby schools that have less than 20 students enrolled. The cluster schools aim to offer improved facilities, access to high-quality teachers, and a more diverse peer group.

State education commissioner Suraj Mandhare had earlier directed deputy directors and education officers across various districts to submit proposals for the creation of cluster schools. Consequently, the education department has received proposals from different districts to establish 163 cluster schools at the primary level, confirmed a source from the education department.

In a bid to improve education in government schools, the state government in July launched a new scheme of clustering schools, wherein smaller institutions will be merged with bigger schools in the vicinity. The detailed action plan declared by the state education commissioner has caused major unrest because it indicates the closure of around 15,000 schools. About 1.10 lakh schools are run in the state through various managements, of which about 65,000 are run by local bodies.

An officer said, “Under the New Education Policy (NEP) students are entitled to access 18 different amenities, ranging from laboratories and libraries to e-learning facilities and playgrounds. Despite these provisions, a staggering 14,783 schools in the state boast fewer than 20 students each, accommodating a total of 1.85 lakh students and employing 29,707 teachers.”

HT had reported about the state’s decision on cluster schools. Last month, the Bombay high court (HC) took suo moto cognizance of the report and directed the government to file a response.

Currently, the state government runs a pilot project of cluster schools in Samu schools at Toranmal in Nandurbar and Panshet in Pune districts. These cluster schools are intended to consolidate resources and provide enhanced facilities, particularly in remote areas where the need is most acute.

Of the 163 proposals, a cluster school is in the planning stage at Dehne village in Shahapur tehsil in Thane district. “The Zilla Parishad School Dehane, currently hosting 74 students with two teachers, is set to be part of a cluster comprising six schools. The proposal, submitted by the Thane zilla parishad to the education commissioner, envisions a cluster school in Dehne accommodating 162 students with seven teachers,” said an official.

Meanwhile, activists continue to oppose the cluster process. Jalindar Sarode, chief executive of Shikshak Bharti, said, “The high court’s involvement through suo motu has underlined the sensitivity of this matter. The government should therefore consider suspending the implementation of this scheme and rethink its viability.”