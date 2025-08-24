State plans to regulate pre-primary education, a first

MUMBAI: Playschools, nurseries and kindergartens, whether standalone private institutions or a part of schools, would be regulated by a proposed law being drafted by the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. This is the first attempt to regulate early childhood education by a state government. The draft legislation draws from Article 45 of the Constitution, which requires the state to provide early childhood care and education to all children up to six years of age. It also aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. (HT PHOTO) (Hindustan Times)

The proposed legislation, called the Maharashtra Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Act, 2025, will introduce a regulatory framework for pre-primary schools and early learning centres.

According to the draft legislation, which is yet to be published for public scrutiny, the move aims to ensure quality education for children aged below six, as well as their safety.

The proposed legislation would require all existing pre-primary schools and centres, including playschools, nurseries and kindergartens, to register with designated authorities within six months of the law taking effect. New institutions will not be permitted to begin operations without prior approval and registration. Centres run under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme will be exempt from these provisions.

The draft legislation states that the act will cover institutions irrespective of the language of instruction, or whether or not they are attached to primary schools. It lists eligibility criteria for registration, allowing entities such as registered trusts, societies, cooperative or partnership firms, and individuals to apply.

The registration authority will review each application, notify the public through newspapers and the department’s official portal, and issue certificates upon successful verification of details. Centres that fail to register or meet the required standards may face closure or penalties under the new law.

Officials in the education department say the proposed legislation will help standardise early childhood education in Maharashtra and promote accountability during a crucial stage of child development.