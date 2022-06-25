State police on high alert, security beefed up outside homes of rebel Sena MLAs
Mumbai: All police stations across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, have been ordered to remain on high alert after they received information that Shiv Sainiks are attacking offices of the rebel MLAs, who have chosen to join the rebellion, led by urban development minister Eknath Shinde.
To ensure that peace prevails amid the political crisis in the state, police have been asked to remain on alert. The police leadership on Friday, decided to increase its presence outside the residences, and offices of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, and also, at prominent places in major cities.
“We will do everything that we can to maintain the law and order in the state,” said Kulwant Kumar Sarangal, additional director general of police, law, and order.
In Mumbai, Shiv Sainiks on Friday, gathered outside the office of Sena MLA from Chandivali- Dilip Lande, and raised slogans against him. Some protestors even blackened his photo on the banner.
Another group of Shiv Sainiks gathered outside the office of Mangesh Kudalkar at Nehru Nagar in Kurla East on Friday afternoon, and vandalised his office premises. “Our team immediately reached the spot. We have increased the security,” said Chandrashekhar Babhal, senior police inspector of Nehru Nagar police station.
In Nashik, the Sena workers threw eggs and black ink on the poster of the rebel leader Eknath Shinde. “In Dadar too, Shiv Sainiks blackened the poster of MLA Sada Sarvankar, who joined the Shinde camp on Thursday,” said a police officer from Dadar police station.
“We have increased security outside Matoshree, Raj Bhawan, Vidhan Bhawan, and Mantralaya. We have put all police stations across the city on high alert,” said Mumbai police spokesperson Sanjay Latkar.
The police have also beefed-up security outside Eknath Shinde’s house in Thane, and Devendra Fadnavis’ residence in Nagpur. The move came after Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on Friday, declared that the party workers, loyal to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will come out on the streets, and make it difficult for the rebel MLAs to return back to the city.
-
Youth strangulated in trans-Ganga Prayagraj, body found
The body of an 18-year-old was found around 500 meters away from Anil Kumar Yadav, 18, of nearby Ghatampur village's home on Friday morning, under the trans-Ganga area Utraon police station. Locals spotted a body lying on Katehra Damgada Road on Friday morning and informed the police. The body was identified as that of Anil Kumar Yadav, 18, of nearby Ghatampur village. A post-mortem examination of the body suggested that Anil had been strangled to death.
-
Agnipath stir: 493 more arrested in U.P. in 3 days, tally now 1,551
During a massive crackdown by the state police, some 493 more people were arrested in the past three days in connection with protests and violence against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, police officials said on Friday. With this, the count of those arrested reached 1,551.
-
Active Covid cases double in Lucknow in one week
The state capital has recorded a sharp rise in new Covid-19 cases in the past one week as active cases doubled in this period and major contributions came from people with influenza-like illness (ILI). The positivity rate is 4.96% which means the result of at least four out of 100 samples being tested will return positive for Covid-19. In the first week of June this rate was around 1%.
-
Chandigarh | SOI protests central status for Panjab University
Members of the Student Organisation of India, held a protest on the Panjab University campus on Friday against the proposal to convert the varsity into a central university. In a statement, the students' body said PU was the pride of its alumni and current students. “It belongs to Punjab and is not a medium for the central government to forcibly impose its decisions on the state and the university,” it said.
-
Govt officials among 20 more booked by vigilance bureau in rural development scam
The Punjab vigilance bureau has named 20 more persons, including seven government officials, as accused in the rural development scam in the Ghanaur constituency during the previous Congress regime. Sources said that the FIR has been registered against a former DDPO, two BDPOs, panches and sarpanches. SSP vigilance bureau Harmeet Singh Hundal said that teams have been dispatched to nab the accused. Earlier, an FIR was registered against 25 persons in connection with development works of Akari and Sehri villages.
