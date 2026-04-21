MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government is taking steps to counter the possible effects of El Niño, which is likely cause an 8% shortfall in rainfall this monsoon. This year, rainfall is estimated to be 92% of its annual average. Drought-prone regions in Marathwada and parts of North Maharashtra could face an even greater deficit. State prepares for El Nino-linked rainfall deficit

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met with all major government departments on Monday to discuss measures to curb the effects of El Nino. He ordered measures to save water and establish district-level task forces. The administration should also expedite projects like Jalyukta Shivar to store rain water.

Fadnavis ordered the formation of district-level task forces involving district collectors, irrigation officials and representatives of local self-government bodies. He underlined the need to store water and use it carefully if rainfall drops below 90% of the average. “Planning for drinking water supply should take into account not only the current year but also next summer,” he said.

An official from the India Meteorological Department made a presentation at the meeting and said the state would get around 92% of its average annual rainfall. Marathwada and parts of North Maharashtra, including Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Ahilyanagar, will suffer an even greater deficit.

A shortfall means less water for crops and for irrigation as the reservoirs will not receive adequate supply. However, the officials noted, the development of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) could reduce the impact of El Nino to some extent.

Officials from the water resources department said water storage in Maharashtra’s reservoirs is 45%, more than last year’s 38%. Fadnavis said water levels are currently more than they were at the end of the 2015 monsoon, which is a good sign. With measures to save water, the state can be in a strong position at the end of the monsoon, reducing the impact of a lower-than-normal monsoon.

“Lessons from the 2015 El Nino helped save crops in 2018 through timely interventions. Long gaps between rain spells affect crops, but protected irrigation can minimise this damage. Therefore, increasing water conservation and storage capacity is essential. Repairing and rejuvenating old water sources must be taken up on priority,” said Fadnavis.

CM Fadnavis ordered the administration to expedite work under the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan and the Galmukt Dharan-Galyukt Shivar Yojana. He also ordered undertaking water conservation work under the ‘G Ramji’ scheme.

Agriculture minister Dattatraya Bharne said his department will promote the ‘farm pond scheme’ to help farmers store water. Materials, particularly plastic lining for farm ponds, will be made available.

Fadnavis asked the agriculture department to ensure adequate fodder to prevent shortages for livestock. He expressed the need to promote fodder cultivation in reservoir-backwater areas, with a special focus on regions such as Solapur, Sangli and parts of Marathwada, where large livestock populations and fodder shortages are common. He also said fertiliser distribution should be linked with AgriStack to improve transparency.