State proposes to increase tower height limit from 120m to 180m

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has proposed to increase the height limit of high-rise buildings from 120 to 180 metres, a proposal that will require the consent of the BMC’s Technical Committee. Mumbai, India - June 28, 2022: A view of Mumbai’s highrise buildings in Lower Parel and beyond. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it mandatory for wind tunnel tests to be conducted on high-rise buildings in Mumbai that are more than 150 metres (above 45-50 floors) tall. The Mumbai civic body’s Technical Committee for High-Rise Buildings said the decision was taken to ensure the structural safety of tall buildings, in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Photo by Paroma Mukherjee/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Approximately 40 floors can be accommodated in a 120-metre high structure. If the 180-metre proposal goes through, around 50 to 60 floors can be built in a high-rise.

A notice issued on Tuesday by the state government’s urban development department said, ‘The Municipal Commissioner shall constitute a Technical Committee for high rise buildings to advise on issues related to high-rise building having height more than 180 metres or any building having slenderness ratio 9 or more irrespective of height of building...’ (sic)

Slenderness ratio is the ratio of a building’s height to its width. In the proposed modification, this slenderness ratio remains unchanged at 9.

This public notice also includes a new provision that reads, ‘In development / redevelopment proposals under various regulations of DCPR-2034, for the high-rise building having height more than 120 metres and upto 180 metres, the Municipal Commissioner is empowered to take decision on such proposal for allowing height up to 180 metres. Provided that in such cases, the project proponent along with other necessary documents shall submit structural design, geo technical report certified by two independent experts i.e. expert structural engineer / professor, geo-technical expert from IIT-Mumbai, S.P College, Andheri, VJTI, Matunga.’ (sic)

Most of the city’s skyscrapers are mushrooming in South Mumbai, Central Mumbai and the eastern suburbs.

Builders are expectedly pleased. “This is a step towards the aim of Ease of Doing Business and for shorter turnaround time to get approvals,” said Dhaval Ajmera, director, Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.

CREDAI-MCHI’s president Domnic Romell said, “Back in the 90s, developers would have to restrict a building’s height to 70 metres; later, this was 120 metres. Once the modification gets notified, developers will construct higher buildings to provide more space for amenities such as open areas and parking. By going further up, more space will be available on the plot for amenities and facilities.”