State pushes for Mumbai’s eighth dam before civic polls

MUMBAI: With the code of conduct for local body elections expected to kick in soon, the Mahayuti government has asked the Mumbai civic body to get moving on the Gargai dam project and issue tenders at the earliest. The ₹3,800-core project aims to increase Mumbai’s water supply, something the ruling BJP is eager to take credit for in the run-up to the all-important elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In September, Ashish Shelar, guardian minister for Mumbai suburban district, had instructed municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to issue tenders for the project but the civic administration had been struggling with acquiring land for compensatory afforestation. The shortfall in land is around 150 hectares.

Mumbai receives 4,000 million litres a day (MLD), against a demand of 4,600 MLD. Once completed, the Gargai dam will supply an additional 440 million MLD to this mega-city.

At present, Mumbai’s water needs are met by seven reservoirs – Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Middle Vaitarna and Modak Sagar, owned by the BMC, and the state-owned Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna. The proposed eighth reservoir, the Gargai dam, is sought to be built in the Tansa wildlife sanctuary.

The Gargai project will occupy 658 hectares of forest land. Two villages – Ogda and Khodada – will be completely submerged and four villages – Pachghar, Tilmal, Phanasgaon and Amle – partially submerged. Project-affected persons (PAPs) will be resettled on 400 hectares of land owned by the Forest Development Corporation Limited in Devli taluka of Palghar district.

Nearly 3 lakh trees are likely to be axed to build the dam and reservoir. Compensatory afforestation will be undertaken on 400 hectares in Chandrapur district. The BMC has also been allotted 110 hectares of land in Hingoli. Since the project will occupy 658 hectares, the civic body is faced with a shortfall of 148 hectares.