State reserves seats for docs with 3 yrs service in govt hospitals
Mumbai: Putting an end to months of speculation, the state government on Wednesday announced that in-service medical officers will now have 25% reservation in state quota seats in postgraduate medical admissions. In-service doctors are those who have completed 3 years of service in government hospitals. The announcement was made on Wednesday by state health minister Rajesh Tope via Twitter.
While the reservation will be applicable only from the next academic year (2022-2023), here’s a rough idea of how many seats will fall under this quota. Of the total 1,558 seats in the state quota in government and private PG medical colleges in state in 2021-22, nearly 384 seats will be reserved for this new in-service quota from next academic year.
A meeting was held between state government officials from medical education as well as health departments along with medical education minister Amit Deshmukh and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.
“This important and far-reaching decision will ensure specialist services will be available to patients in rural and tribal areas. It has therefore been approved to give reserved quota of 25% in PG medical admissions for in-service medical officers,” tweeted Tope.
In January this year the Bombay high court (HC) heard a plea by a medical officer who sought in-service quota that had been discontinued in 2017 to be restored for the 2021-22 academic year. In his plea, Dr Suryakant Lodhe, the petitioner, had highlighted the need for providing medical expertise in rural and tribal areas to address malnutrition and child mortality rates there. HC had given the state time until March to draw up a reservation policy.
Approximately 1.6 lakh students appear for PG-NEET from Maharashtra.
This move has already invited flak from some PG medical aspirants as well as experts. “By giving 25% seats from state quota to in-service officers, the government is leaving very few seats for open category students for whom the fight continues,” said Sudha Shenoy, parent and activist.
“Until 2017, in-service candidates had 50% reserved seats only in post MBBS diploma courses and not in MD/MS courses. They were also getting benefit of additional marks for work done in remote and/or difficult areas. Now students from the quota who took admission in a private institute this year will withdraw their admission and opt for a government quota seat next year,” said Muzaffar Khan, a medical admission activist.
-
Cops deny force for demolition drives in South Delhi
South Delhi Municipal Corporation's plans to carry out an anti-encroachment drive in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar and Jasola areas could not materialise on Thursday with the Delhi Police expressing its inability to provide sufficient force to assist the demolition exercise, officials aware of the matter said. SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said the drive was planned in Sarita Vihar pocket C, D,E, K-N, Jasola village, Jasola Metro station and surrounding areas.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board’s demolition drive in Sector 41 continues amid opposition
Chandigarh Housing Board's anti-encroachment drive continued for the second day on Thursday, with the enforcement wing demolishing illegal constructions in Sector 41. Police force was also deployed on the spot along with the team in the wake of strong opposition from the residents during Wednesday's drive. Residents, meanwhile, accused the board of coercion. On Thursday, additional constructions were removed mainly from two houses where residents had made additional changes in the backyard.
-
Mumbai boils amid heatwave in other parts of state
Mumbai: Amid the ongoing heatwave across Maharashtra's interior districts, temperatures in Mumbai too have been consistently high over the past 10 days.
-
Mohali: Security concerns at Purab Premium Apartments deepen as woman gets assaulted
A day after a 28-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping off the 14th floor at Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 after an argument with a male friend, three Zirakpur women assaulted a woman at the society late on Wednesday evening. The 28-year-old woman who had ended her life a day earlier was a resident of Sector 52, but was staying with her male friend at the society.
-
BMC reduces number of CVCs owing to low turnout
Mumbai: With the city's adult population fully vaccinated as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and less number of those eligible for booster doses coming to the centres, the civic body has been gradually shutting down its vaccination centres. In the last month, it has temporarily shut 50 of its Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) with zero or less than 10% footfall. In the last two months, BMC had 150 vaccination centres.
