MUMBAI: After almost two years, the state government has cleared the recruitment of teachers in government-run universities and colleges. Around 650 vacant posts of assistant professors, associate professors and professors are expected to be filled in this phase, following a government resolution dated February 11, 2026, issued by the higher and technical education department. State restarts recruitment of universities teachers

Significantly, shortlisted candidates will have to deliver a mock lecture before the selection committee, to help assess teaching skills.

Sources from the department said the government also plans to issue another resolution soon, for the recruitment of 5,200 teachers in government and government-aided colleges, and to fill nearly 1,200 non-teaching staff positions.

The recruitment drive began in 2024, when the state government instructed universities to fill posts strictly on merit, but stalled due to differences between the government and the governor’s office over the selection criteria. The new government resolution cancels changes made in October last year and introduces revised guidelines.

Candidates will be assessed using a 60:20:20 formula. Academic and research performance will carry 60% weightage, teaching skill assessment 20%, and performance in the interview 20%. A merit list will be prepared of 100 marks, and candidates must score at least 50% to qualify.

Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil said, “Assistant professors working on an hourly, contractual and ad hoc basis will get relief due to this decision. Experience from work done during this period will be taken into account,” he said.

The government has also relaxed certain publication conditions that were part of the earlier guidelines. For example, the requirement of research publications in journals indexed in ‘Scopus’ or ‘Web of Science’ for assistant professors in the anthropology branch has been eased. Marks for book publications will also be considered. The revised grading system assigns importance to excellence while ensuring equal opportunity, especially for candidates from rural backgrounds. Rankings such as NIRF, QS and Times Higher Education will also be considered.

For assistant professors, academic scores, NET, SET or JRF qualifications, teaching experience and research work will carry weightage. For associate professors and professors, additional marks will be given for research publications, books with ISBN, patents, PhD guidance, online course development and research funding.

A key change is the introduction of mandatory teaching skill assessment or a mock lecture to be delivered before the selection committee. This will help evaluate their communication skills, clarity, use of modern tools and overall teaching approach. Interviews will test subject knowledge, critical thinking and awareness of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Audio and video recording of selection committee meetings has been made compulsory, and the final merit lists will be published on university websites.

Welcoming the move, Professor Kushal Mude, convener of the NET-SET Teachers’ Association, said, “This GR introduces a more balanced selection process.” He noted that the earlier system had assigned 75% weightage for academics and 25% for interviews, and did not include a teaching test. “The new resolution makes mock teaching mandatory and provides for audio-video recording and public display of marks, ensuring greater fairness and accountability,” he said.