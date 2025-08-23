State sets up panel to study pigeon feeding

MUMBAI: The state government has set up a 13-member expert committee to study the impact of pigeons’ feathers and droppings on human health. It will also study whether controlled feeding is feasible, among other things. The committee, set up following a Bombay High Court order of August 13, is led by a senior health department officer. It has been mandated to submit its report within 30 days of its first meeting. The panel will also explore possibilities of controlled feeding. (Raju Shinde/ HT Photo)

The development comes amid a controversy that has divided citizens in Mumbai. While some say feeding pigeons is a cultural and religious tradition, others point out that it is a serious health hazard. The debate was triggered after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shut all the kabutarkhanas (pigeon-feeding spots) across the city.

The committee will study the impact of feeding pigeons in public places and their droppings on human health, and whether it is possible to allow controlled feeding without compromising public health. It would also identify locations for controlled feeding if the practice seems feasible, and frame rules for this.

The committee has also been directed to consider the submissions by the petitioners, if the petitioners so desire. However, there will be no compromise if it is proved that pigeon feeding adversely impacts human health.

The committee will be headed by Vijay Kandewad, director, public health services, while an official from the town planning department will be its member-secretary. The panel will also include 11 other members, from institutions such as the ICMR, Grant Medical College’s microbiology department, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Kishor Rithe of the Bombay History Natural History Society, lung specialists Dr Sujit Ranjan, Dr Amita Athawale and from the BMC, according to a government resolution issued on Friday.

On August 13, a division bench of justices GS Kulkarni and Arif S Doctor had observed, “It is equally the duty of the BMC to protect public health and prevent disease. Considering such a vital aspect in the larger interest of public health, the feeding at the kabutarkhana has been prohibited.”