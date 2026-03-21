State to build hubs for gaming, content creators: CM
During an interaction with content creators, Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra is creating a supportive environment to develop gaming, the creator economy and digital infrastructure. The state is actively working to bridge the gap between creators and brands
MUMBAI: In a major push to the Orange Economy, the Maharashtra government plans to develop 12 AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming and comics) hubs to build an ecosystem to produce world-class games in the state. A state-of-the-art complex for content creators is also proposed on a 50-acre site near the Navi Mumbai International Airport, a one-stop destination with e-sports arenas, content studios and plug-and-play digital infrastructure.
Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement while inaugurating Gen O: Pixels & Play and the Global Esports Games Finals in Mumbai on Thursday.
During an interaction with content creators, Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra is creating a supportive environment to develop gaming, the creator economy and digital infrastructure. The state is actively working to bridge the gap between creators and brands.”
Addressing concerns around monetisation, he noted that efforts are underway to strengthen industry linkages. He also referred to a recent discussion with YouTube CEO Neal Mohan on building a stronger ecosystem for creators, supported by the state’s AVGC policy.
To provide structured career pathways in gaming and animation, the government has established the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT), which will function on a hub-and-spoke model to offer professional training and infrastructure to aspiring creators.
Sharing updates on digital connectivity, Fadnavis said fibre networks have already reached 70% of Maharashtra’s 40,000 villages. “The government aims to provide high-speed, lag-free internet to every village within the next two to three years,” he said.
Responding to a suggestion on 24x7 live streaming of the Chief Minister’s Office, he said the government would explore using live platforms to showcase key projects and decision-making processes.
On a lighter note, when asked whether he would support his daughter pursuing a career in gaming, Fadnavis said, “If my daughter decides to make a career in gaming, she will have my full support. Regardless of the field, hard work is the key to success.”
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