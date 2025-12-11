NAGPUR: The state government will purchase 8,000 new buses for the state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) over the next year, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik informed the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Tenders for 3,000 buses have already been floated, and purchase orders issued to Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland. He added that 25,000 diesel-run buses will be converted into electric vehicles (EV) by 2029 in a phased manner. State to buy 8K new buses; convert 25K to EVs

Responding to a question raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Sachin Ahir and others, Sarnaik said MSRTC has prepared a plan to modernise its 216 bus depots across the state through a public–private partnership (PPP) model. The move aims to upgrade infrastructure and generate additional revenue by commercially utilising available spaces to reduce the corporation’s mounting liabilities of ₹4,400 crore and bring MSRTC “out of the red in the next few months”.

He also assured the House that the commitment to revamp the transport body will ensure MSRTC employees receive their salaries before the 10th of every month. Members of the Opposition raised concerns over the corporation’s deteriorating finances, arrears and the hardships faced by employees. The House was reminded that non-payment of dues two years ago had pushed nearly 100 employees to die by suicide.

Sarnaik acknowledged the accumulated losses but reiterated that MSRTC’s primary role was to provide essential transport services to nearly 13 crore citizens, not to earn profits.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab questioned the feasibility of the revamp plan, pointing to MSRTC’s monthly salary burden of ₹600 crore and pending dues. He warned that delays in disbursing retirement benefits could invite legal action against the corporation’s managing director. Accusing the minister of giving “false assurances,” Parab insisted that the only sustainable solution was to grant MSRTC employees the status of state government employees.

Sarnaik countered that the situation had “steadily improved” since he took charge.

“This Diwali, we paid bonuses to staff and cleared outstanding dues of ₹65 crore. In the supplementary budget tabled in the state legislature on Monday, ₹2,800 crore has been earmarked for MSRTC,” he said, adding that the expected revenues from re-developed depots would further support the corporation’s recovery.