State to develop world class tourism project at 100-acre Gorai plot

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to transform a 100-acre plot of land at Gorai in suburban Mumbai into a world-class tourism destination. The project aims to be a major addition to the state’s tourism infrastructure, combining recreational, leisure and visitor-oriented facilities in a comprehensive, large-scale development. Mumbai, India - June 21, 2016: Gorai beach at Borivali in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 21, 2016. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Officials said the government has begun preparing a master plan that will define how the land will be used for recreation areas, hospitality spaces, open green zones, utilities and parking facilities among others.

The plan will identify key components including adventure and outdoor activity zones, urban parks, and landscaped public spaces. The plan will also feature tourism and leisure facilities, alongside supporting commercial and food and beverage (F&B) components, government insiders revealed.

“In addition to this, considerations for access, parking, and internal circulation will be incorporated, along with a phased development strategy. The master plan will also outline the balance between built and open areas, provide high-level infrastructure planning and include any other relevant features for creating a sustainable tourism destination,” said a senior official from the state tourism department.

Led by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), the project is expected to create a landmark asset in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), capitalising on the site’s strategic location, proximity to Mumbai, and its vast land area. Officials from MTDC highlighted that this initiative will provide the region with a sustainable and unique tourism destination capable of attracting both domestic and international visitors.

“The Gorai site offers a rare opportunity to develop a major tourism and recreational hub,” said a senior official from MTDC. “Its coastal proximity, size, and accessibility to a large urban population make it ideal for a development of this scale.”

To take the project forward, MTDC has initiated the process of appointing a transaction advisor who will provide end-to-end advisory services. This will include preparing the master plan, conducting site assessments, developing themes for the project, carrying out feasibility studies and identifying potential investors. The advisor will also play a crucial role in managing the bidding process to ensure a competitive, transparent, and financially viable concession model for the development.

The consultant will also be tasked with preparing a conceptual master plan for the site. The master plan will also assess potential market viability, examining tourism trends, investor appetite, and revenue potential.

A senior government official explained that the goal of the project is to “mobilize private investment for infrastructure development, maximize the use of state-owned land, and generate sustainable revenue streams for Maharashtra.”

“We want to ensure that this project aligns with global trends in tourism and recreation, while also being sustainable and environmentally conscious,” said another MTDC official. “The master plan will reflect the diverse needs of visitors, from families to corporate groups, and will focus on creating a holistic, attractive destination.”

Additionally, a comprehensive market assessment will be conducted to understand the region’s tourism needs and competitive landscape. The findings will help shape the overall direction of the project and inform decisions about the types of tourism offerings and the mix of public and private investments.

“The project’s success hinges on creating a destination that is not just a tourist attraction, but a sustainable, vibrant space that can generate long-term economic and social value,” an official noted.