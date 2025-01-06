State to explore alternative fundraising plan for schools

MUMBAI: The state school education department is set to revamp the infrastructure of government schools across the state, despite limited funding. Education minister Dadaji Bhuse announced that the state government is devising alternative fundraising strategies to address financial constraints and improve school facilities. Education minister Dadaji Bhuse announced that the state government is devising alternative fundraising strategies to address financial constraints and improve school facilities (HT)

Speaking at a press conference held at Jai Hind College in Mumbai, Bhuse engaged with representatives from over 65 teacher and non-teaching staff associations statewide. The discussion covered critical issues such as teacher vacancies, budget limitations, and challenges in infrastructural development.

Highlighting the need for innovative funding solutions, Bhuse said, “For years, non-salary grants for schools have been insufficient. We are studying schemes to raise additional funds for infrastructural development. A comprehensive plan is in its final stages, focusing on innovative ways to address financial constraints.”

Bhuse’s approach follows initiatives introduced by former school education minister, Deepak Kesarkar, who had proposed alternative funding strategies like utilising Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to adopt schools. Another controversial plan during Kesarkar’s tenure was the merger of smaller schools to consolidate resources and improve infrastructure. However, both schemes faced criticism. Stakeholders expressed concerns about adopted schools losing their identity and the potential closure of small institutions due to mergers.

Among the new demands raised at the meeting was a request to subsidise electricity bills for schools, which currently pay commercial rates. Bhuse assured attendees that the issue would be taken up with the finance and power ministries. Additionally, he announced plans to explore solar energy solutions, aiming to make schools self-sufficient in electricity.

“We are committed to making schools sustainable. Using solar power, schools can reduce operational costs and focus more resources on quality education,” Bhuse stated.

He promised significant improvements within the next six months, emphasising regular consultations with stakeholders. “Our aim is to enhance the education system for students and teachers alike. Teachers hold a respected place in society, and we will prioritise their needs to improve education quality,” he said.

The minister also highlighted plans to utilise the expertise of exemplary teachers by creating a data bank to share best practices across the state. He further announced visits to rural and tribal schools to address challenges on the ground.

Bhuse assured that minor issues would be resolved promptly, while legal and regulatory concerns would be addressed through coordinated meetings. He urged organisations to submit their demands in writing for swift action and pledged regular reviews and seminars to improve teacher support.

Balrakshak campaign

The school education department is set to launch a special campaign, Balrakshak, this week. The initiative aims to raise awareness among school staff about child safety guidelines and improve their implementation.

The campaign comes in the wake of the Badlapur school student harassment incident, which highlighted the urgent need for stronger safety measures in educational institutions. The state’s child rights commission, in collaboration with the department, has formulated guidelines to address such concerns, which will be central to the campaign.

Susieben Shah, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR), revealed that the Balrakshak sessions, each lasting three to four hours, will focus on educating school staff about child protection laws and support mechanisms. “The sessions will cover the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the role of Sakhi Savitri and student safety committees, and mental health support for students affected by incidents.”