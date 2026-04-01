MUMBAI: In a move seen as an outreach to the Dhangar (shepherd) community, the Maharashtra government has approved a ₹21.6 crore grant to produce a multilingual commercial biopic on Ahilyabai Holkar, the revered ruler of the Holkar dynasty within the Maratha Confederacy. State to fund ₹21.6 crore biopic on Ahilyabai Holkar, eyes Dhangar outreach

The film, to be produced primarily in Marathi along with other languages, aims to take Ahilyabai’s legacy to a wider national audience, officials said. The decision was formalised through an order issued by the state tourism and cultural affairs department on March 28, marking her tercentenary (300th) birth anniversary.

The proposal for the film was submitted by the Maharashtra Film, Stage, and Cultural Development Corporation Limited (MFSCDCL), which will implement the project. “A transparent tender process has been initiated, and the film will be produced through a merit-based selection ensuring high-quality standards,” a senior official said.

Ahilyabai Holkar, who ruled from Indore, continues to command deep respect among the Dhangar community, classified as Other Backward Classes (OBC) in several states. Born into a Dhangar family in Chaundi village in present-day Ahilyanagar district, she was married to Khanderao Holkar, son of Malhar Rao Holkar, founder of the Holkar dynasty.

After ascending the throne, she introduced progressive reforms, including repealing a law that allowed the state to confiscate the property of childless widows. She is also remembered as a prolific patron of temple architecture, credited with rebuilding and commissioning several prominent Hindu shrines across the country.

The decision carries political significance amid the Dhangar community’s long-standing demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, which would enhance their reservation quota to 7%. At present, Dhangars receive 3.5% reservation under the Nomadic Tribe (C) category.

The state has also undertaken parallel efforts to commemorate the Maratha queen. Last year, it approved a ₹681 crore conservation and development plan for her memorial in Ahilyanagar. In late 2024, the district and city of Ahmednagar were officially renamed Ahilyanagar in her honour.