MUMBAI: In a major move aimed at improving the health and well-being of schoolchildren, the state government has decided to issue individual health cards to all students studying in government, aided, and anganwadi schools across the state. A dedicated mobile app will also be developed to store and monitor students’ health data, making it easier to track their medical needs and treatment. State to launch health card, app to monitor school students’ health

The initiative, which will benefit nearly 10 million children below the age of 18, includes regular medical check-ups and assures full medical support in case of illness under the central government’s Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram and related state schemes. Students diagnosed with serious ailments or disabilities during these check-ups will receive free treatment, including surgery, if required.

The Government Resolution (GR) published on April 29 reads, “The decision was approved during a cabinet meeting held in January 2024, chaired by then chief minister Eknath Shinde. As part of the programme, health teams comprising two doctors, a nurse and a health assistant will visit schools every month to conduct examinations. The findings from these check-ups will be uploaded to the newly developed health app, ensuring that each student’s health data is digitised and accessible.”

As per the GR, a key focus of the programme is the early identification and treatment of the ‘4 Ds’: defects, deficiencies, developmental delays and diseases. Dada Bhuse, school education minister, said, “In critical cases, students will be eligible for immediate surgery at no cost, with 104 types of surgeries already approved by the central government.”

Special district-level committees have already been set up in Nandurbar, Gadchiroli, Osmanabad, Thane, Beed, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded and Solapur to implement and monitor the programme. The government has now decided to establish similar committees in all the remaining districts along with a structured inspection schedule at both the district and taluka levels.

School principals have been given the responsibility of ensuring 100% student attendance during health check-ups. They are also required to inform parents in advance and maintain records of students’ health conditions, treatments provided and follow-up care through an online tracking system. Coordination with local health authorities will be essential to facilitate the transportation and further treatment of students in need at taluka or district hospitals.