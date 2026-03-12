MUMBAI: The state government will investigate corruption charges against the Fees Regulating Authority (FRA), ironically, the body meant to regulate fees in private, unaided professional colleges to prevent profiteering. State to probe graft charges against fee panel

The investigation will be conducted by a retired high court judge, state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil told the state legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Shiv Sena legislator Mahesh Shinde had alleged that FRA was involved in corrupt practices in cahoots with private colleges and other educational institutions, to approve inflated fee proposals. He further alleged that it had also cheated the government as the latter pays the fees of students from backward classes and economically weaker sections, particularly girl students.

“Going by the allegations, FRA accepted bogus expenses from private colleges, allowing them to hike their fees exorbitantly. If that’s true, it is a loss to the government as we pay the fees of students from SC, ST and OBC quotas, and girls students from economically weaker section,” Patil said.

He asked Sinde to submit evidence to the committee that will conduct the probe.

The minister said if the scope of the alleged corruption is substantial, the government would consider setting up a special investigation team (SIT) and involve the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police. “We will ask for a preliminary report and transfer officials if they are found to be involved,” Patil told the lower house.

After Shinde raised the matter, Patil said in a written reply that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) had found an arbitrary hike in the salaries of FRA’s contractual employees. The CAG raised several other objections, following which a compliance report was filed by the FRA office, he said.

Patil also said a case has been filed against the Manjra Charitable Trust-led Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in Andheri for allegedly using forged documents to cheat students. Similarly, assistant project officer, Integrated Tribal Project (Shahapur), has filed a case against Thane’s Ratnamala Institute of Engineering and Technology for cheating, the minister said.