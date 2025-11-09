State to probe housing project in Majiwada for alleged mangrove violations

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has ordered an investigation into the alleged destruction of the mangrove buffer zone for construction purposes by the Rustomjee Group in the Majiwada area of Thane. Representative picture

Rustomjee Group, however, has denied any wrongdoing, claiming they have obtained all the requisite approvals for the project.

Nevertheless, the government has set up a five-member committee headed by Konkan divisional commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi to investigate the alleged violation by a housing complex being built on the land, and the role of officials who granted permission to the developer.

The other four members of the committee are: Thane district collector; Thane municipal commissioner; director and deputy secretary, state environment department; and additional principal chief conservator of forests (mangrove cell), as member secretary.

A government resolution (GR) was issued by the state forest department on November 4, initiating the probe and stating that the committee will submit its report in two months.

The order, issued by Ravikiran Govekar, chief conservator of forests, states, “The committee will probe the constructions (both ongoing and completed) that took place within the mangrove buffer zone area. It will identify responsibility of concerned officers and employees if it is found that permissions were granted for the construction in violation of the high court order.”

The issue was first raised on July 14 by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav during the monsoon session of the state legislature. Taking note of the complaint, state forest minister Ganesh Naik had stayed the housing project.

Naik, on whose orders the investigation has now been initiated, said the housing complex includes a police parade ground, helipad, Jain temple and Anand Dighe Hospital. The developer has destroyed mangroves by filling the land. Action cannot be taken against construction work that has been completed but the developer can be charged with heavy penalties for violations, he said.

The GR adds that the Majiwada project violates a September 17, 2018 order of the Bombay High Court, which had ordered that all construction within 50 metres from mangroves must be stopped, including dumping of garbage in mangrove areas. The court also said no development permission whatsoever shall be issued by any authority in respect of any area under mangroves.

Of the Majiwada project, state government officials say details of the construction and alleged violations will be revealed by the investigation ordered by the forest department.

A Rustomjee spokesperson told HT that they are a law-abiding organisation and fully compliant with all applicable norms and regulations. “We wish to clarify that all development undertaken at the site has been carried out strictly in accordance with the requisite permissions and approvals from the Maharashtra government and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). All applicable environmental and coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearances have also been duly obtained from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC),” said the company spokesperson.

“Comprehensive reports and supporting documents have already been submitted to the relevant authorities, demonstrating full compliance with all regulatory requirements. As the matter is currently sub-judice before the Bombay High Court, we will refrain from offering any further comments at this stage,” he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav said: “Mangroves have been destroyed by several developers in Thane. Some people approached me with a similar case, which I had raised. Fortunately, we have Ganesh Naik as forest minister, who is sensitive in this regard, and who decided to act against the construction work by imposing a stay and investigation by a committee.”

“The action in this case will act as a deterrent to other developers in Thane and in other areas who are violating environmental laws,” he added.