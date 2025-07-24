State’s cattle traders on indefinite strike to protest harassment by gau rakshaks

MUMBAI: The state’s Qureshi community, which is involved in the cattle trade, has gone on an indefinite strike in most districts of Maharashtra, leading to a cessation of cattle-trading everywhere except in Mumbai and Pune. Traders in these two cities too are likely to take a similar decision in the coming days, which means there will be a shortage of buffalo meat. The BJP govt banned beef in 2015 along with bull slaughter, which was previously allowed with civic body’s permission. (HT Archives) (Hindustan Times)

The Qureishis’ protest began after alleged harassment by the police and self-proclaimed gau rakshaks (cow protectors) who not only seize vehicles but also attack the people involved in transporting cattle. Members of the community have alleged that the harassment has become regular, irrespective of the animals they transport.

The indefinite strike was first launched by Qureshi community members in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad) on July 1, which has now spread to most of the state’s 36 districts. The members have also called a meeting on July 28 to discuss the further course of action.

“We are being subjected to oppression by gau rakshaks,” lamented Haji Aslam Sultan Qureshi, who heads the Maharashtra Jamat ul Quresh. “They beat us, loot the vehicles and sometimes even damage them. The attacks are being carried out irrespective of the animals we carry.”

Haji Aslam Sultan said the police also seized their cattle and vehicles, and the cattle were sent to gaushalas from where they were illegally sold. “This has become a racket, and our community has been at the receiving end for a long time,” he said. “We have now decided to take the extreme step despite losing our only source of livelihood.” More than 200,000 members of the Qureshi community are involved in the cattle trading business.

Khaleel Qureshi, a former corporator from Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad), pointed out that the harassment had been going on for 10 years. “For how long can we tolerate this oppression?” he questioned. “We have been losing our cattle; in some cases, human lives since the attackers beat the transporters so badly that they did not survive.” Khaleel cited the cases of Affan Ansari and Rafeeq Tamboli who succumbed to the injuries inflicted by gau rakshaks in 2024 and 2021 respectively. He is helping their families to fight legal cases.

On July 15, a Qureishi delegation held a joint meeting with minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam and director-general of police Rashmi Shukla and demanded protection from “so-called” gau rakshaks. “Despite doing our business legally, anti-social elements, in the name of gau rakshaks, demand money from vehicles involved in cattle transportation and if rejected, attack them, file fake cases and start all sorts of harassment. We request you to provide protection from them and issue appropriate directives to the police,” stated a memorandum submitted to Kadam and Shukla.

The minister and DGP gave the representatives an oral reassurance that action would be taken and asked them to withdraw the indefinite strike. When they asked for a written assurance, the minister refused.

When contacted, Kadam said there were always “two sides to a story”. “During our meeting, I told them to follow all the rules required to conduct their business, as often transporters do not have requisite documents,” he said. “At the same time, I have assured them of action against those harassing them and also asked them to share their details. I have not received any information from them yet.”

The BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis had in March 2015 banned the sale, possession and consumption of beef by amending the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amended) Act which allowed the slaughter of old bulls and bullocks with the permission of local civic authorities. The new legislation brought a complete ban on the slaughter of cows and their progeny, bulls and bullocks. It allowed the slaughter of buffaloes subject to certain conditions.

“In Washim, seven people died in attacks by so-called gau rakshaks,” revealed Nabi Qureshi, who heads the district unit of the All India Jamiat ul Quraish. “Not all cattle are transported for butchering. Some breeds are used for milk as well. People like us buy cattle from farmers and sell them to others. Our protest is not against the beef ban but against those who are using the cattle law for mob lynching. We will not withdraw our stir.”